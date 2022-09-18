ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.86 is up 2 cents from our last report of $3.84 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reports Wyoming's average gas price is up 3 cents from a week ago and is up 28 cents per gallon from a year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com

Hageman: Leading Wyoming Attorneys Send Her 'Threatening' Letter

A group of attorneys has penned a letter to U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman expressing deep concern about her views that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Nearly all the 41 attorneys who signed the letter are from Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Here Is A Kuralt-Like Spectacular Wyoming Road Trip

Apparently, I love windshield time. Long road trips around Wyoming seem to be my specialty. They have been a consistent part of my Cowboy State life for over 50 years. Last weekend, a new colleague, Greg Johnson, kidded me about all...
cowboystatedaily.com

High Gas Prices Haven't Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation

Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. "We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that's up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
cowboystatedaily.com

Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities

Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
cowboystatedaily.com

Royale Treatment: Wyoming's Most Prestigious Art Show This Weekend in Cody

Barhaugh. Blessing. Christie. Devenyns. Howell-Sickles. Kelsey. Navarro. Payne. Some of the biggest names in the modern Western art world are represented in Cody this week at the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale, a tradition going back 41 years. Western artists...
News Break
Politics
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming, GOP AGs Demand Credit Card Companies Stop Tracking Gun Sales

Wyoming and 17 other states on Tuesday told major credit card companies to prepare for legal challenges if they adopt a unique purchase code for gun sales. Bridget Hill and 17 other Republican attorneys general sent a letter Tuesday to the...
cowboystatedaily.com

Feds Recommend More Oversight of Wyoming Natrium Nuclear Project

As companies continue to push cutting-edge nuclear energy technologies, the federal government has become a major investor, pumping billions of dollars into a handful of demonstration projects. That includes nearly $2 billion for TerraPower's Natruim project planned near Kemmerer.
cowboystatedaily.com

Two GOP Candidates Confirm In Running For Interim Secretary Of State

Two candidates have confirmed they've thrown their names in the ring to be considered for the interim Secretary of State position. One of them, Mark Armstrong, already ran for the office during the recent Republican primary. During his campaign, he...
WYOMING STATE

