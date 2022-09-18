Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 22, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.86 is up 2 cents from our last report of $3.84 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reports Wyoming’s average gas price is up 3 cents from a week ago and is up 28 cents per gallon from a year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Clarene Law, Longtime Wyoming Legislator And Businesswoman, Died Wednesday
One could almost always expect to see Clarene Law’s friendly face inside the office behind the front desk of the Antler Inn motel in Jackson. If she wasn’t in her office, she could often be found cruising around Jackson in her emerald green 1976 Cadillac. Law, 89, died...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Hunters May Be Squeezed Out By Out-Of-State ‘Landowner Tags’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Landowner hunting tags could be pushing rank-and-file hunters out of one of Wyoming’s premier trophy elk hunt areas, a state legislator said. “(Elk hunt Area 124) is probably the most desirable, hardest-to-draw bull elk tag in the state of Wyoming,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hageman: Leading Wyoming Attorneys Send Her ‘Threatening’ Letter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group of attorneys has penned a letter to U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman expressing deep concern about her views that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Nearly all the 41 attorneys who signed the letter are from Wyoming. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Is A Kuralt-Like Spectacular Wyoming Road Trip
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Apparently, I love windshield time. Long road trips around Wyoming seem to be my specialty. They have been a consistent part of my Cowboy State life for over 50 years. Last weekend, a new colleague, Greg Johnson, kidded me about all...
cowboystatedaily.com
High Gas Prices Haven’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study Dispels ‘Lazy Pothead’ Myth, Some Legislators in Wyoming Not Too Stoked
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a new study that dispels the myth that marijuana users are “lazy potheads,” some in Wyoming remain steadfast in opposing any use of it. Count Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, among them. “We don’t need another vice in our...
cowboystatedaily.com
Royale Treatment: Wyoming’s Most Prestigious Art Show This Weekend in Cody
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Barhaugh. Blessing. Christie. Devenyns. Howell-Sickles. Kelsey. Navarro. Payne. Some of the biggest names in the modern Western art world are represented in Cody this week at the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale, a tradition going back 41 years. Western artists...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter Drops Meth Pipe In Wyoming Game Warden’s Truck While Being Cited For Trespassing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who didn’t say “no” to either drugs or illegal hunting found himself crossways with both a game warden and sheriff’s deputy, according to Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports. Wheatland Game Warden Nate Holst responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming, GOP AGs Demand Credit Card Companies Stop Tracking Gun Sales
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming and 17 other states on Tuesday told major credit card companies to prepare for legal challenges if they adopt a unique purchase code for gun sales. Bridget Hill and 17 other Republican attorneys general sent a letter Tuesday to the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Recommend More Oversight of Wyoming Natrium Nuclear Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As companies continue to push cutting-edge nuclear energy technologies, the federal government has become a major investor, pumping billions of dollars into a handful of demonstration projects. That includes nearly $2 billion for TerraPower’s Natruim project planned near Kemmerer. A...
cowboystatedaily.com
Two GOP Candidates Confirm In Running For Interim Secretary Of State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two candidates have confirmed they’ve thrown their names in the ring to be considered for the interim Secretary of State position. One of them, Mark Armstrong, already ran for the office during the recent Republican primary. During his campaign, he...
Comments / 0