ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen’s funeral will be a beautiful day, says Master of the King’s Music

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTc3u_0i0iHI0B00

The Queen’s state funeral will be a day that highlights the “wonderful things that can happen in music”, the Master of the King’s Music has said.

Judith Weir served the late monarch as Master of the Queen’s music until her death, having become the first woman appointed to the position in 2014.

After Charles’s ascension to the throne, Ms Weir becomes Master of the King’s Music until her term ends in 2024.

She the Queen’s funeral will be an “important day” that will touch millions.

“It will be a beautiful day, we will see the most wonderful things that can happen in music,” she told the BBC.

“I think also an important moment for us to really realise that we will not be seeing the Queen again.

“She won’t pop up as she so often did, even in the last year doing some delightful things, cutting a cake at the WI or something. She has died, this is our reality moment.”

The composer and musician, 68, also spoke about the Queen’s delight for music.

She said: “In my experience, she was a person who had a lot of music in her life. She had had a very musical upbringing, piano lessons, used to sing amateur theatricals when she was young.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWGjP_0i0iHI0B00

“But of course, in her mature life she was surrounded by music, she really admired those wonderful military bands.

“She was a committed church-goer and head of the English church, she went at least once a week and she and her husband really listened to that beautiful Anglican music and could really differentiate between it.

“I would say also, of course, she was a young person in the 40s and would have heard a lot of great show music of that time.

“I don’t remember her being assertive about pieces of music but she was very clear about good or bad performances, whether people had done well or not.

“I think that is why a good word from her was worth having.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#A Beautiful Day
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
Daily Mail

The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell

The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

854K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy