Biden, Jill Biden share memories of 2021 visit with Queen Elizabeth II

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
President Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday as First Lady Jill Biden looks on. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

LONDON — President Biden, in London for thefuneral of Queen Elizabeth II, said Sunday that his heart goes out to her family because her death has left it with a “giant hole.”

“Sometimes you think you’ll never, you’ll never overcome it,” said Biden, who often speaks in very personal terms about loss following the death of his first wife and infant daughter, and later an adult son. “But as I’ve told the king, she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment. And that’s a reassuring notion.”

Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, honored the queen Sunday. The couple traveled to Westminster Hall to stand before the monarch’s coffin in the presence of thousands of mourners who have waited more than 14 hours to file past.

Biden and the first lady then stopped at Lancaster House to sign separate condolence books before attending a reception at Buckingham Palace that King Charles III hosted for the world leaders attending Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

More than 2,000 people were expected at the funeral, including the Bidens.

Both Bidens recalled on Sunday their tea time with the queen last year at Windsor Castle, near London.

Los Angeles Times

