Regional Monoclonal Antibody Treatment operations are winding down as fewer San Diegans are in need of this service at this stage of the pandemic. As the summer surge is decreasing and healthcare systems have built capacity for providing COVID-19 treatment to their patients, three of the four operating Monoclonal Antibody Regional Centers (MARCs) will close by the end of this month. Family Health Centers of San Diego will continue to provide monoclonal antibodies for prevention and for treatment, by appointment only.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO