Late Kick: West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football.
Watch Live: Minnesota guard Taison Chatman announcing school choice at 8 p.m. ET
Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace combo guard Taison Chatman will announce his verbal commitment at 8 p.m. Eastern time/7 p.m. Central on the 247Sports YouTube page. The video board will go live at 8 p.m. Eastern with the announcement ceremony. The 6-4 Chatman is ranked as the nation’s No. 44 prospect in...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. “Good afternoon. Kind of going back to Saturday, reviewing the film, I really thought we had a good week of preparation and talking to the leaders and the captains yesterday they thought that as well. Obviously, there's always a few things that you wish you can do a little bit better Monday through Friday, but the bottom line was we didn't execute well enough really in all three phases. Starting with the defense, we played really good at times on defense. In that game we needed to play great. You're going to get into low scoring games, you're going to get into high scoring games, you've got to find a way to stop them at a critical time. They beat us on explosive plays, and unfortunately for us, some of their explosive plays were on their scoring drives. A little bit of that was probably our inability to tackle a few times and lose the cup as well as their quarterback makes some big-time plays and give him credit. Offensively, it's pretty simple – we didn't execute on third and fourth down. We had plays there, and whether it was a miss block or whether it was a misread, just not seeing whatever it was, the field, not seeing where the defenders were, what the pre-snap look was and also that changed post-snap. We didn't execute and you're not going to win any games doing what we did on third and fourth down. Then probably the area that we need to excel the most in his special teams. I think we've got really good punt and kick returners, and we didn't give them an opportunity. So, part of that is them doing a good job of kicking it out of the endzone and us doing a better job of winning at the line of scrimmage on punt return to give Phillip (Brooks) a chance, and we didn't do those things. So, that phase we have to win. I appreciate our guys yesterday. If you'd ask our key special teams guys, they would have said, ‘Coach we lost that phase because we typically win that phase. So, an even matchup is a loss for us.’ So, those are the things that we need to shore up this week. It is not panic time because we're only three games into it, but we know it's a time for us that we have to improve in all areas. So, I'm excited to see how the guys respond to adversity. We talked about the adversity that we're facing and have faced it before, and these guys need to attack it. We've got the right leadership, the right guys in the locker room to get it done. We’ve just got to get better and continue to improve.”
College football rankings: Penn State soars in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 4
College football's Week 3 can be so different for so many programs. Some blue blood teams are finishing up their cupcakes and refining the small things ahead of a vicious conference slate. But for programs like Penn State, Week 3 was a big opportunity against a big non-conference opponent. Penn State showed why it might be one of the best teams in the country with a 41-12 domination of Auburn on the road. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Penn State vaulted up the rankings.
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame
After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
Nebraska coaching candidates: Media reacts to Lance Leipold, Bill O'Brien as potential options
Nebraska's coaching search has entered its second week and three candidates have reportedly been pushed to the front of the Huskers' crosshairs, sparking media reaction on the possibilities. Kansas coach Lance Leipold, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State's Matt Campbell are at the top of Nebraska's wishlist and Husker247 reported Sunday in its VIP checkup that the stocks of Leipold and Campbell were pointing up.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
College basketball's 10 best 2023 recruiting classes: Ohio State vaults to No. 5 after landing Taison Chatman
Ohio State continues to make a major statement in the Class of 2023. The Buckeyes landed four-star guard Taison Chatman Tuesday over Virginia, Minnesota, Xavier and Kansas. The Buckeyes currently have the No. 5 recruiting class in 2023. "I chose Ohio State because of a big part of it was...
TV assignments announced for Maryland basketball games this season
The Big Ten announces its basketball TV assignments on Thursday, including a long list of Maryland games on national TV this season. Nine Terps games will be aired on ESPN channels along with. Via a Maryland press release:. "The Kevin Willard era will officially begin on Nov. 7 as Maryland...
Amory offensive lineman Kobe Williams lands first SEC offer from Mizzou but has visit set to Ole Miss
Kobe Williams will visit Ole Miss and Oxford for the first time ever this Saturday. He will have his mom and dad in tow. He's excited to be invited up to watch the Rebels.
Nolan Winter Sets Commitment Date
Lakeville (Minn.) North 2023 forward Nolan Winter will announce his decision on Friday, he announced. Winter has offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Xavier, Wake Forest, Stanford, Nebraska, and Oregon State. The three-star forward took official visits to UW, UM, Stanford, and Oregon State. The Badgers hosted Winter during the first weekend...
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
Kansas State offers recent visitor Bodey McCaslin
St. Charles (Ill.) East 2024 OL Bodey McCaslin visited Kansas State last weekend and then received an offer from the Wildcats the week following.
2023 five-star AJ Johnson rescheduling NC State visit; near college decision
AJ Johnson, the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will no longer take his official visit to NC State this weekend, a source told 247Sports. The five-star combo guard out of Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy was set to arrive on campus this weekend but is currently looking at rescheduling his visit to late-October.
Purdue hosting dozens of talented in-state and midwest recruits for the Florida Atlantic game
Purdue hosts Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. under the lights at Ross-Ade Stadium and the Boilermakers are set to host dozens of talented prospects when they.
Rebels offer hair-on-fire linebacker Arion Carter, who may be the hottest recruit in America right now
Ole Miss just joined a parade of programs to offer 2023 Smyrna (Tenn.) athlete Arion Carter. The Rebels offered Carter on Thursday morning just before South Carolina. Oregon and Florida each extended offers on Wednesday. LSU and Michigan offered Tuesday and Tennessee and Kentucky pulled the trigger on Monday. Carter has also recently picked up offers from USC, Alabama and Auburn.
BM5: Saturday night rock fight? | Good news on injury front for Buckeyes?
Ohio State is favored by 19 points over visiting Wisconsin on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes are still expecting a physical, "rock fight" of a game. What is our take on this matchup? Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle to break down all things Buckeyes vs. Badgers, plus:. * Is there...
