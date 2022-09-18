ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

5 storylines to follow at Hawks 2022 training camp

Here are five storylines to follow at Blackhawks 2022 training camp, the on-ice portion of which begins on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena:. 1. Will Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews finish the season in Chicago?. All the attention this season will be on the futures of franchise icons Kane and Toews,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: What will we hear from Kane, Toews at camp?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau offer their takeaways from the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase against Minnesota. The guys also discuss what they expect to hear from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews at training camp, whether or not Lukas Reichel will be a full-time NHL player this season and Kane and Toews surprising the Highland Park hockey team.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks release 63-man training camp roster

The Blackhawks have officially released their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season and it consists of 63 players: 37 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Blackhawks prospects Colton Dach and Paul Ludwinski will not be ready for the start of camp because they're both in concussion protocol. Ian Mitchell is also expected to miss six weeks with a left wrist injury.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kane, Toews surprise Highland Park hockey team

The Blackhawks kicked off their "Go Week" of giving back to the community with a special surprise for the varsity and junior varsity Highland Park high school hockey teams, turning their regular practice on Monday into a VIP Blackhawks experience at Fifth Third Arena. First, the players, parents and coaches...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Giannis to Bulls is longshot, Kostas here or not

You know it's the NBA offseason when a meager invitation to training camp sparks dreams of Giannis Antetokounmpo landing in Chicago. Never mind that the earliest Antetokounmpo can become a free agent is 2025. The Chicago Bulls reportedly agreeing to terms with Kostas Antetokounmpo on Sunday for a mere chance to compete for a two-way contract created quite the stir amongst the fan base.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Tracking White Sox division standing, playoff odds

The Chicago White Sox are in a playoff race with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. The two teams will play each other in a pivotal three-game series this week. This is the White Sox' last opportunity to push Cleveland down in the standings. After dropping their series opener...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Kane, Toews address trade rumors

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau offer their takeaways from Day 1 of training camp, which included Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each addressing the trade rumors and speculation surrounding their future. The guys also touch on why they believe Luke Richardson is the right man to coach the Blackhawks during the rebuild and beyond, Maxi Domi developing a bond with Kane early on and more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fans from Lambeau Field seeing 'double charges'

If you went to the Bears-Packers game on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, you may need to "discount double check" your bank account. Some fans who attended Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are experiencing "double charges" to their cards if they purchased items at the stadium. Some are seeing multiple charges.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

