Who will be Kane's linemates? Here's an early indication
Patrick Kane lost one of his favorite linemates of his career over the summer when the Blackhawks traded Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators in a blockbuster deal. He also lost his center Dylan Strome, who signed with the Washington Capitals after Chicago did not extend him a qualifying offer.
Bulls camp questions: How can Williams be maximized?
Throughout this week, NBC Sports Chicago will look at four of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bulls as they begin training camp. First was the issue of Lonzo Ball’s health. Next up: How will the Bulls maximize Patrick Williams?. Patrick Williams turned 21 years old in August. He...
5 storylines to follow at Hawks 2022 training camp
Here are five storylines to follow at Blackhawks 2022 training camp, the on-ice portion of which begins on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena:. 1. Will Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews finish the season in Chicago?. All the attention this season will be on the futures of franchise icons Kane and Toews,...
Podcast: What will we hear from Kane, Toews at camp?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau offer their takeaways from the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase against Minnesota. The guys also discuss what they expect to hear from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews at training camp, whether or not Lukas Reichel will be a full-time NHL player this season and Kane and Toews surprising the Highland Park hockey team.
How Luke Richardson will divide Hawks coaching duties
Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson is preparing for his first training camp as an NHL bench boss, and he admitted in Wednesday's media availability that "there will be lots of things I learn along the way." One of his first tasks was to put together his own coaching staff, which...
Guardians pitcher wants to 'close this thing out'
The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a dominant stretch of baseball. They've won 12 of their last 15 games, with four of those wins coming against a divisional opponent in the Minnesota Twins. The Guardians are as confident as ever heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
White Sox playoff outlook bleak after loss to Guardians
Asked to describe his team’s overall effort in Wednesday’s game against the Guardians, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo had a simple response. “We didn't play good,” Cairo said postgame. “They played better than us. Simple as that.”. Cairo reiterated that point a couple of times...
Richardson hopes to make Davidson's job tough by winning
Luke Richardson knew what he was signing up for when GM Kyle Davidson hired him to be the Blackhawks' permanent head coach. This is the beginning stages of a full-scale rebuild and it's going to require a lot of patience. However, that doesn't mean Richardson is going to accept losing,...
Blackhawks release 63-man training camp roster
The Blackhawks have officially released their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season and it consists of 63 players: 37 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Blackhawks prospects Colton Dach and Paul Ludwinski will not be ready for the start of camp because they're both in concussion protocol. Ian Mitchell is also expected to miss six weeks with a left wrist injury.
Hawks GM: 'There's been no discussion' on trading Kane, Toews
The Blackhawks officially kicked off training camp on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season, with general manager Kyle Davidson and head coach Luke Richardson speaking to the media before Thursday's first on-ice session. And as you can imagine, there were lots of questions about the...
Jonathan Toews focused on 'soaking in every moment'
Patrick Kane's name circulated in the rumor mill over the summer, and it's only natural for that to happen with the Blackhawks embarking on a full-blown rebuild and him going into the final year of his contract. Jonathan Toews is in the same boat. He's been the captain of the...
Kane, Toews surprise Highland Park hockey team
The Blackhawks kicked off their "Go Week" of giving back to the community with a special surprise for the varsity and junior varsity Highland Park high school hockey teams, turning their regular practice on Monday into a VIP Blackhawks experience at Fifth Third Arena. First, the players, parents and coaches...
Why Giannis to Bulls is longshot, Kostas here or not
You know it's the NBA offseason when a meager invitation to training camp sparks dreams of Giannis Antetokounmpo landing in Chicago. Never mind that the earliest Antetokounmpo can become a free agent is 2025. The Chicago Bulls reportedly agreeing to terms with Kostas Antetokounmpo on Sunday for a mere chance to compete for a two-way contract created quite the stir amongst the fan base.
Opener of pivotal Sox-Guardians series delayed by rain
After all the hype and anticipation around this week's Guardians and White Sox series at Guaranteed Rate Field, Mother Nature had other plans. The Sox announced Tuesday's game, originally scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch, would begin in a delay after heavy rain and wind rolled through the South Side.
Tracking White Sox division standing, playoff odds
The Chicago White Sox are in a playoff race with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. The two teams will play each other in a pivotal three-game series this week. This is the White Sox' last opportunity to push Cleveland down in the standings. After dropping their series opener...
Bulls camp questions: What’s next for LaVine after max?
Throughout this week, NBC Sports Chicago will look at four of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bulls as they begin training camp. We have already explored the issues of Lonzo Ball’s health and Patrick Williams’ development. Next up: What is Zach LaVine’s next step after re-signing with...
Guardians sweep Sox out of Central race, playoff hopes dire
In a best-case scenario, the White Sox would have swept the Guardians this week to get within a game of first place in the AL Central and set up a thrilling race to end the regular season. The worst-case scenario was — you guessed it — what played out over...
Podcast: Kane, Toews address trade rumors
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau offer their takeaways from Day 1 of training camp, which included Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each addressing the trade rumors and speculation surrounding their future. The guys also touch on why they believe Luke Richardson is the right man to coach the Blackhawks during the rebuild and beyond, Maxi Domi developing a bond with Kane early on and more.
Cueto set to return in ‘playoff-type’ series vs. Guardians
After missing last weekend’s series in Detroit due to a non-COVID illness, White Sox starter Johnny Cueto is set to start Thursday’s series finale against the Guardians. Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday and did not feel well enough to pitch Sunday. “I felt weak, and...
Fans from Lambeau Field seeing 'double charges'
If you went to the Bears-Packers game on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, you may need to "discount double check" your bank account. Some fans who attended Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are experiencing "double charges" to their cards if they purchased items at the stadium. Some are seeing multiple charges.
