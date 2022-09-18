Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee football made the wrong uniform choice for Florida
Even if you don’t believe in it, covering your bases superstitiously is never a bad idea. Tennessee football has decided to throw that out the window for when they face the Florida Gators Saturday, and that may not be a good idea for them. The Vols revealed their uniform...
Tennessee football: Jimmy Calloway suspension, SEC inaction suggest his punches were justified
He was ejected for throwing four to five punches on a play as Tennessee football beat the Akron Zips 63-6 last week. However, per multiple tweets from reports with 99.1 The Sports Animal, Calloway will only be suspended for a half against the Florida Gators. On the surface, this is...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
WATE
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
Maryville man identified after fatal Alcoa Highway car crash
A car crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning left one person dead according to Police.
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
RELATED PEOPLE
Teens arrested after reported threats to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee
Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
THP: Man dead after hitting deer with motorcycle Wednesday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man died Wednesday after crashing into a deer while he drove on a motorcycle in Lenoir City. According to a preliminary report, Mark Thompson, 65, was driving south on Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road at around 6:44 p.m. when a deer walked onto the road. Thompson then crashed into it and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Dog attack in West Knox County leaves man and his dog injured
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man said two large dogs attacked him and his smaller dog while he was on a walk in West Knox County on Friday. He said he was taking his Goldendoodle on a walk when he saw two dogs following them. The dogs ran after his dog and attacked, he said.
WAFF
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person was charged in a road rage incident that resulted in one death on Alcoa Highway Saturday, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Officials with APD, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR responded to a deadly crash on Alcoa Highway at the Hunt Road exit at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man stole televisions from Walmart, sold them in the parking lot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing theft charges after police say he was caught selling stolen televisions right outside the store where they were taken. In an incident report obtained by WVLT, officers with the Knoxville Police Department were called to a Walmart around 9 p.m. Saturday, where they found Donald Kirkland in possession of items stolen from the store.
FanSided
286K+
Followers
539K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0