Knoxville, TN

Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
THP: Man dead after hitting deer with motorcycle Wednesday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man died Wednesday after crashing into a deer while he drove on a motorcycle in Lenoir City. According to a preliminary report, Mark Thompson, 65, was driving south on Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road at around 6:44 p.m. when a deer walked onto the road. Thompson then crashed into it and was thrown from the motorcycle.
LENOIR CITY, TN
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person was charged in a road rage incident that resulted in one death on Alcoa Highway Saturday, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Officials with APD, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR responded to a deadly crash on Alcoa Highway at the Hunt Road exit at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 17.
ALCOA, TN
