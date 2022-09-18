JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a hot car outside a residence on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road in reference to an unresponsive child. Silcox said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO