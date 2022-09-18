Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Brianna Williams: sentenced to life in prison for 2019 starvation death of daughterLavinia ThompsonJacksonville, FL
Things to Do in Clay County: 40th annual Orange Park Fall FestivalDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
Traffic alerts from the Buckman Bridge to I-95 and I-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 3, drivers heading northbound on Interstate 295 over the Buchman Bridge will see multilane closures. Crews will be restriping and returning lanes to their final configuration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The northbound...
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
News4Jax.com
Woman found shot multiple times in Jacksonville motel parking lot dies of injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham.
News4Jax.com
Man dies after falling from ladder in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly man was found dead Monday morning after falling from a ladder while working on repairs in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a call at a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after falling from ladder while working on San Marco home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police said a man died Thursday morning after he fell from a ladder while working on a home in San Marco. Around 9:10 a.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of San Marco Boulevard to reports of a man in need of medical assistance.
mycbs4.com
Clay County school bus crashes into dump truck
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County school bus crashed into a dump truck at around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The dump truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, was turning north onto Challenger Drive from Trail Ridge Road, while the school bus, driven by a 52-year-old woman, was also turning onto the same road.
Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach. Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a...
News4Jax.com
Group of Naval Station Mayport volunteers practice daily to perform funeral services
MAYPORT, Fla. – Sailors at Naval Station Mayport on Thursday demonstrated how they’re giving back to those who have spent their lives serving our nation. The base funeral detail provides free funeral honors for veterans and services Jacksonville and beyond. And a group of sailors practice daily to do it right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
douglasnow.com
Jacksonville, Fla., woman charged in attempted cargo trailer theft
Shareka Denson of Jacksonville, Florida, was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a cargo trailer from a business in Douglas. According to an incident report, Denson is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident in August, which occurred on the same night she was pulled over for pulling a cargo trailer with no tag.
News4Jax.com
Infant dies after being left in hot car, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a hot car outside a residence on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road in reference to an unresponsive child. Silcox said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
News4Jax.com
9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
2-year-old girl dies, teen in ICU after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is in the intensive care unit after they were struck by a car while crossing A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the Patterson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Candlelight vigil honors father of 4 killed in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS and others from the community gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of a Jacksonville father who was shot and killed in Arlington. According to the group, 37-year-old Erik Fountano leaves behind a wife and four children. Thursday night’s...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued for $11 million W.W. Gay headquarters
The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Auld & White Constructors to build the Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. administration building for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc. at 524 Stockton St. at a construction cost of $11 million. The city approved a permit Aug. 26 for site work on 3.74...
17 people injured after a gangway disconnected from St. Marys dock while veterans were still on it
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In Camden County a group of veterans and their families are recovering tonight after part of a boat ramp collapsed today. It happened in St. Marys, Georgia at The Wheeler Street ramp on the St. Marys River. St. Marys city manager told me that around 10...
wjct.org
Baby dies after she's left in overheated car for an hour
An 8-month-old baby girl is dead after she was left in a car for about an hour while her father was working and the temperature soared inside the sun-soaked vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The child becomes the fourth hot car-related fatality in Jacksonville since 1998, according to the...
Mayor Curry to replace JTA board member Kevin Holzendorf after arrest for DUI
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry will be replacing 55-year-old Jacksonville Transportation board member Kevin Holzendorf after he was arrested on a charge of drunk driving. Holzendorf failed to stop at two red lights at Monument Road and Interstate 295 around 2:10 a.m. September 16, according to an arrest...
Sheriff gives details on major fentanyl bust in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were arrested after a drug bust of 8,350 grams of fentanyl in Clay County Wednesday afternoon. That is enough to kill 4,175,000 people, according to press release by Clay County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jason Setzer from Orange Park and...
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement
A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
Mother who allegedly crashed into Southside pond, killing child, found incompetent to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pamela Cabrera, the mother facing charges after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. Cabrera's legal representation submitted the opinion of Dr. Meadows, who said the 32-year-old was incompetent to...
Comments / 4