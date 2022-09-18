ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Traffic alerts from the Buckman Bridge to I-95 and I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 3, drivers heading northbound on Interstate 295 over the Buchman Bridge will see multilane closures. Crews will be restriping and returning lanes to their final configuration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The northbound...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found shot multiple times in Jacksonville motel parking lot dies of injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dies after falling from ladder in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly man was found dead Monday morning after falling from a ladder while working on repairs in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a call at a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Clay County school bus crashes into dump truck

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County school bus crashed into a dump truck at around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The dump truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, was turning north onto Challenger Drive from Trail Ridge Road, while the school bus, driven by a 52-year-old woman, was also turning onto the same road.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
douglasnow.com

Jacksonville, Fla., woman charged in attempted cargo trailer theft

Shareka Denson of Jacksonville, Florida, was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a cargo trailer from a business in Douglas. According to an incident report, Denson is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident in August, which occurred on the same night she was pulled over for pulling a cargo trailer with no tag.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Infant dies after being left in hot car, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a hot car outside a residence on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road in reference to an unresponsive child. Silcox said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Candlelight vigil honors father of 4 killed in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS and others from the community gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of a Jacksonville father who was shot and killed in Arlington. According to the group, 37-year-old Erik Fountano leaves behind a wife and four children. Thursday night’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit issued for $11 million W.W. Gay headquarters

The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Auld & White Constructors to build the Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. administration building for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc. at 524 Stockton St. at a construction cost of $11 million. The city approved a permit Aug. 26 for site work on 3.74...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Baby dies after she's left in overheated car for an hour

An 8-month-old baby girl is dead after she was left in a car for about an hour while her father was working and the temperature soared inside the sun-soaked vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The child becomes the fourth hot car-related fatality in Jacksonville since 1998, according to the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement

A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
ORANGE PARK, FL

