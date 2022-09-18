ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NBC New York

Suspect With Gun Robs East Harlem Deli, Then Shoots Man He's Trying to Rob, Too: NYPD

A man with a gun was seen on security video robbing an East Harlem deli, and then just moments later shot a man outside the store who he also tried to stick up, police said. Surveillance footage showed the masked suspect walk up to the counter of the store on the corner of First Avenue and East 119th Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday according to police. The man brought a can of Sprite up to the register, and appeared to be reaching into his pocket for money — but instead pulled out a handgun.
CBS New York

Police: 2 women hurt in unprovoked attacks at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked two women at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center station. Police said the man slashed a 30-year-old woman on her cheek, before punching a 47-year-old woman in the face. Investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked. Both women were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about their attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NBC New York

NYC Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Unprovoked, Violent Attack on NYPD Cops

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to several crimes related to a violent, unprovoked confrontation that culminated with the neck-stabbing of a police officer, and the shooting two others in 2020, prosecutors said. Dzenan Camovic, 23, of Flatbush, was sentenced Wednesday by...
PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Murder in Mystery Slaying of Brooklyn Mother at Nightclub

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting at a Brooklyn nightclub that took the life of a mother in late August, police announced. The suspect, Deonne Kirkland, was charged in the execution-style slaying of 44-year-old Tarcia "Tanny" Lysius inside the crowded Hearts of Love Nightclub in East New York in the early morning hours of Aug. 28. Kirkland, also 44, was walked out of the police stationhouse Thursday evening.
Daily Mail

Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect

The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
PIX11

Woman found dismembered in suitcases; search is on for boyfriend

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It was a gruesome find, and now, after a woman’s dismembered body was found in suitcases in her apartment in Brooklyn, police investigators are searching for at least one person of interest in connection with the crime. It’s also reminding local residents of a similar murder and dismembering nearby, earlier […]
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
PIX11

19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.  The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
NBC New York

Confrontation Over Bad Manners Leads to Deadly NYC Stabbing

A simple act of kindness became one of the last things a man ever did when he was stabbed to death in Brooklyn after holding a door open for his own killer, according to a witness. Video shows the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Wednesday between 37-year-old Jay...
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
