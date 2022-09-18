Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Suspect With Gun Robs East Harlem Deli, Then Shoots Man He's Trying to Rob, Too: NYPD
A man with a gun was seen on security video robbing an East Harlem deli, and then just moments later shot a man outside the store who he also tried to stick up, police said. Surveillance footage showed the masked suspect walk up to the counter of the store on the corner of First Avenue and East 119th Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday according to police. The man brought a can of Sprite up to the register, and appeared to be reaching into his pocket for money — but instead pulled out a handgun.
VIDEO: Gunman chased, repeatedly shot man, 31, on Bronx street before fleeing in car
Officials are searching for a gunman who chased and repeatedly shot by a man on a Bronx street earlier this week, according to the NYPD.
Man slashes woman before punching another in random Brooklyn subway station attacks
An attacker slashed a 30-year-old woman in the face before punching a 47-year-old woman in two back-to-back Brooklyn subway station attacks Wednesday, authorities said.
Police: 2 women hurt in unprovoked attacks at Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked two women at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center station. Police said the man slashed a 30-year-old woman on her cheek, before punching a 47-year-old woman in the face. Investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked. Both women were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about their attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Unprovoked, Violent Attack on NYPD Cops
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to several crimes related to a violent, unprovoked confrontation that culminated with the neck-stabbing of a police officer, and the shooting two others in 2020, prosecutors said. Dzenan Camovic, 23, of Flatbush, was sentenced Wednesday by...
Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
NBC New York
Woman Charged With Murder in Mystery Slaying of Brooklyn Mother at Nightclub
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting at a Brooklyn nightclub that took the life of a mother in late August, police announced. The suspect, Deonne Kirkland, was charged in the execution-style slaying of 44-year-old Tarcia "Tanny" Lysius inside the crowded Hearts of Love Nightclub in East New York in the early morning hours of Aug. 28. Kirkland, also 44, was walked out of the police stationhouse Thursday evening.
Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect
The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
Woman, 66, repeatedly punched, robbed inside Bronx subway station; suspect sought
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for beating a 66-year-old woman during a robbery inside a Bronx subway station last week.
Woman found dismembered in suitcases; search is on for boyfriend
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It was a gruesome find, and now, after a woman’s dismembered body was found in suitcases in her apartment in Brooklyn, police investigators are searching for at least one person of interest in connection with the crime. It’s also reminding local residents of a similar murder and dismembering nearby, earlier […]
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
Witness: Man stabbed to death after argument over saying ‘thank you’
NEW YORK — An argument over etiquette apparently led to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday in New York City. The stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. outside of a smoke shop in Brooklyn, where police told WCBS that two men got into an argument. “It was just about not...
NBC New York
Confrontation Over Bad Manners Leads to Deadly NYC Stabbing
A simple act of kindness became one of the last things a man ever did when he was stabbed to death in Brooklyn after holding a door open for his own killer, according to a witness. Video shows the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Wednesday between 37-year-old Jay...
Police: Bridgeport man arrested at traffic stop for possessing ghost gun, ecstasy
Police say when they pulled over Edgar Sanchez III, they found a loaded, unregistered gun and ecstasy.
Staten Island singer who copped to manslaughter in husband’s stabbing now accused of threats. Is plea in jeopardy?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The singer who fatally stabbed her husband in their West Brighton home four years ago may have jeopardized her plea agreement. Rachel Velazquez faces new criminal charges after a prosecutor told a justice on Wednesday the defendant last month had twice threatened to have a relative killed.
NBC New York
Horror Scene Found in NYC Apartment in Search for 22-Year-Old Woman: Sources
Security officers at a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon when they went to check on a 22-year-old woman they hadn't seen in about a month -- a bloody scene with two suitcases containing body parts, according to a senior NYPD official and law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
Prosecutors said the $200,000 payday for the hit was tucked into a cardboard box filled with bottled water.
Man accused of killing Bronx teen basketball star to appear in court
The accused killer of 17-year-old Bronx basketball star Brandon Hendricks is scheduled to make an appearance in court today.
Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
