FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Garrincha's dominant tournament
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Garrincha's spectacular string of performances at the Chile '62. Brazil was a one-man...
FIFA・
FOX Sports
UEFA Nations League: 5 games you won't want to miss
The UEFA Nations League resumed on Wednesday, with Scotland beating Ukraine 3-0 in a rematch of June's World Cup qualifier. But the competition really gets going on Thursday. As was the case over the summer, FOX Sports and FuboTV will be broadcasting and/or streaming matches live across the United States. Unlike those matches, which came at the end of a long and grueling European club season, this month's games will be played less than two months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off.
UEFA・
FOX Sports
101 Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History | No. 69 - 60 | FOX Soccer
Jenny Taft breaks down No. 69 - 60 on the most memorable moments in World Cup History. Throwbacks on the list include the 2010 World Cup Final between Spain and the Netherlands where 14 yellow yards were given out throughout the match, the most in Finals history. Plus, check out Belgium's comeback win against Japan in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
FIFA・
FOX Sports
England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms
The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
UEFA・
