The UEFA Nations League resumed on Wednesday, with Scotland beating Ukraine 3-0 in a rematch of June's World Cup qualifier. But the competition really gets going on Thursday. As was the case over the summer, FOX Sports and FuboTV will be broadcasting and/or streaming matches live across the United States. Unlike those matches, which came at the end of a long and grueling European club season, this month's games will be played less than two months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO