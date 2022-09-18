ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
Midtown residents uneasy after police say a man groped women, exposed himself during attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some people in Midtown are on edge Thursday after learning two women were recently attacked there. Brooks Curtis, 40, was arrested Wednesday for an April attack. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Brooks is also responsible for a second attack that happened in August steps away from the apartment building at the US Bank parking lot.
Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
Police investigating bomb threat at Nashville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the downtown...
Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead. Officials were called to the...
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
Hopkinsville man arrested for shooting death of soldier

A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office served 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville with the warrant for murder taken out against him by Kentucky State Police. It alleges Poindexter was in a car with an adult and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier. The adult passenger in Poindexter’s car allegedly fired 11 more shots, with three hitting Burks’ car.
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck in a parking lot on Skyline Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was pushing a shopping cart in the Kroger parking lot when the cart was hit by an SUV. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
Theft Reported At Hopkinsville Business

A Hopkinsville business reported theft of paint and building supplies Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone used an account that was not theirs at Sherwin-Williams to purchase paint and building supplies. No arrests have been made but the report lists the charge as theft by deception.
Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the...
Police investigate shooting and crash on Peachers Mill Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There was a shooting and a crash on Peachers Mill Road Tuesday night, but no one appears to have been injured. At about 6:35 p.m., the incident happened between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road. Members of the Clarksville-Montgomery County CrimeWatch Facebook group reported...
Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident

Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN

