Fort Collins, CO

Man who went missing in Horsetooth Mountain Park found dead Sunday

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago

Update: 6 a.m. Thursday: The Larimer County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space as 29-year-old Torin Thorsgard of Fort Collins. An autopsy ruled the decedent died from a blunt force injury to the head and the manner of death was by accident.

Original story

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon said that a man who went missing Saturday in Horsetooth Mountain Park has been found dead.

The man, presumably Torin Thorsgard, whom the sheriff's office reported missing over the weekend, was separated from his group, setting off a multiagency search that began about 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Search and rescue personnel looked for the man until after midnight before pausing and resuming the search Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office said an adult male was found beneath a rock ledge about 12:25 p.m. Sunday. His body was recovered and the incident is being identified as an unattended death. The man's identity and cause and manner of death will be released at a later date by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man who went missing in Horsetooth Mountain Park found dead Sunday

The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

