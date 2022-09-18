Glowing Report Card: Jaguars' grades reflect a near-perfect day against Indianapolis Colts

Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette grades the Jaguars’ performance against the Indianapolis Colts based on execution, effort and game circumstances.

Offense: A-minus

It was about as efficient a performance as could be expected in the first three quarters from Trevor Lawrence (25 of 30 for 235 yards, 121.5 rating), who had two of his incompletions dropped by Marvin Jones and a deep ball in the end zone went right through Jamal Agnew’s hands.

More from Sunday's Colts-Jags game:

The Jaguars gave the running game more chances as James Robinson and Travis Etienne had a combined 15 carries — the same amount as Week 1 in loss to the Washington Commanders — with over three minutes left in the first half.

Robinson didn’t find a lot of running room, but did burst through the line for a 37-yard TD and a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, putting the Colts in an uphill mode all day.

Christian Kirk (6 catches on 6 targets, 78 yards, 2 TDs) looks like the $72 million investment in him might not be the glaring overpay critics suggested.

So far, he’s on pace for a 1,656-yard season. The Jaguars had only 331 total yards, but the offensive line kept Lawrence well protected and the Jaguars’ all-around efficiency won the day.

Defense: A-plus

Mike Caldwell’s unit pitched as close to a perfect game as any in Jaguars history.

Now, the eighth shutout for the franchise was against a team missing two starting receivers (Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce).

However, that does nothing to take away from how Josh Allen and a ball-hawking secondary totally stonewalled the Colts and quarterback Matt Ryan, who lost his first game in five starts against the Jaguars, at every turn.

For the second week in a row, a defense that collected just nine takeaways all last season came up with three turnovers off interceptions.

Rayshawn Jenkins had one pick, as well as twice saving TDs by pushing tight end Moe Allie-Cox enough to send his right foot out of the back of the end zone.

Jenkins, Shaquille Griffin and linebacker Devin Lloyd also had pass breakups in the end zone to preserve the shutout.

Foley Fatukasi tipped another ball that gave Lloyd an easy pick.

It was reminiscent of the dominant performance the defense had against the Buffalo Bills in a 9-6 win last year.

Special teams: B-minus

Riley Patterson undoubtedly added a bit to his job security by nailing a 52-yard field goal right down the middle late in the second quarter, giving the Jaguars a 17-0 lead. He also had two touchbacks on five kickoffs.

Jamal Agnew got a couple punt return opportunities, picking up 12 yards on one and then lost 5 yards on another when, attempting to reverse field, he got dragged down easily by Tony Brown.

Punter Logan Cooke had an average day by his high standards with five punts for a net average of 41.0 yards. He angled one perfectly for the pylon, but gunner Chris Claybrooks couldn’t quite get there in time as the ball just skipped into the end zone.

One punt got returned 11 yards and another 8 yards.

Coaching: A-plus

You can’t ask for a much better clinic on game preparation than what Doug Pederson and his staff put together.

With the exception of the offense slowing down in the fourth quarter with a big lead, all three units were on point the entire game.

The Colts had almost no counterpunch for what the Jaguars threw at them, extending their winless streak at TIAA Bank Field to 3,276 days, since that 44-17 win in 2014.

Pederson made the right call on his two most important decisions of the day.

It appeared initially he was thinking about going for it on 4th-and-4 from the Colts’ 34 with a 14-0 lead, but the smart play was giving Patterson a chance to put the Jaguars up three scores.

If you can’t trust your kicker in that situation, then why is he on the roster?

In the third quarter, the Jaguars wisely went for it on 4th-and-2 from the Colts’ 6 with a three-score lead in hand.

They got a touchdown on a nifty Lawrence bootleg pass to Kirk. A nice capper to a near-flawless day.

Gene Frenette Sports columnist at Florida Times-Union, follow him on Twitter @genefrenette

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Glowing Report Card: Jaguars' grades reflect a near-perfect day against Indianapolis Colts