Zac Taylor: Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample will have surgery for knee injury
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample will have surgery and miss several months, head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday, according to The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith .
Sample suffered a right knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas . The team declared Sample out for the rest of the game a short time later.
"It was brutal to see how his leg got twisted and turned around on the tackle," CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said during the broadcast.
Sample was tackled for a loss on his only reception of the Week 2 game.
Sample was carted off the practice field with a knee injury during training camp in August.
