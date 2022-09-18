ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Taylor: Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample will have surgery for knee injury

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 7 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample will have surgery and miss several months, head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday, according to The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith .

Sample suffered a right knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas . The team declared Sample out for the rest of the game a short time later.

"It was brutal to see how his leg got twisted and turned around on the tackle," CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said during the broadcast.

Sample was tackled for a loss on his only reception of the Week 2 game.

Sample was carted off the practice field with a knee injury during training camp in August.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Zac Taylor: Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample will have surgery for knee injury

