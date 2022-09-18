ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Dozens help clean up Wabashiki Wildlife area ahead of annual event

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxqan_0i0iCDuR00

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bryan Horsman expected a modest turnout at the Wabashiki Wildlife area on Sunday, as volunteers gathered to clean the park.

“I was expecting like 20 people at most to show up, and then you get car after car,” he said. “We filled this entire parking lot with cars.”

Horsman, the chair of the “Explore Wabashiki” board, estimated around 70 people ended up spending a portion of their Sunday helping clean the 6.5 miles worth of trails in the area, ahead of the third annual “Explore Wabashiki” event on Saturday.

Horsman said he’s helped clean the park for years, and it’s been satisfying to see the progress continue to build.

“I started doing this, maybe 2010 [when I was a student at Indiana State,] I was a cross country runner,” he said. “We were filling dumpsters full every time. Every year there is less and less trash, which is nice. We make it further each year. It’s just tremendous to see the community come together and just clean all this place up.”

Horsman said watching the dozens of community members help out was satisfying for him.

“It just shows that we’re doing the right thing, and that people do really want to us the great Wabashiki Wetlands that we have out here,” he said.

The third annual “Explore Wabashiki” event will take place on Saturday, Sep. 24th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Odon Couple using Halloween decorations for a good cause

ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the weather cools and September comes to a close, more and more houses in the community are getting… spooky. As Halloween decorations begin appearing at neighbors’ homes, some of them may be doing more than simply decorating. A number of homes are actually using their decorations to make a difference […]
ODON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival to bring economic boost

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Covered Bridge Festival is set to start in just three weeks time. Officials close to the event say that they’re expecting about 1 million people to attend the event. With that many people in the county of only 17,000 people, that could mean big profits for vendors and local […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local food pantry usage skyrockets amid inflation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many families are wondering how they’re going to put food on the table amid some of the highest inflation that the country has ever seen. In Clay County, many people are turning to food pantries as an option for food. St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry President Patrick Hardman said […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Balloon festival readies for lift off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend you’ll see hot air balloons over Terre Haute, and you can even take a ride in one, should you choose. The first Terre Haute Balloon Festival will get underway Friday and continue into Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day, with the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
West Terre Haute, IN
Sports
West Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
West Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Fire disrupts school day at local elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State aims to ‘Be So Bold’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University’s president says the school’s new “Be So Bold” fundraising campaign goes beyond raising money. In her fall address Wednesday afternoon, President Dr. Deborah Curtis says the campaign also reflects ISU’s approach going into the next few years. President Curtis’ address discussed the Indiana State Advantage, which helps […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

I-70 construction in Clay Co. nearly complete

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As construction season comes to close, one of the biggest projects in the season is wrapping up. I-70 construction in Clay County is just about complete. The only step left is a final walkthrough by the Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay said that […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Washington School partners with VU and PU in STEM studio program

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local school corporation is now partnering with a university to enhance STEM learning for students. Thursday Washington Junior High School celebrated the opening of its Design and Innovation Studio. It’s in partnership with Vincennes University and IN-MAC. IN-MAC stands for Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center at Purdue University. The […]
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wabashiki Wildlife#Nexstar Media Inc
WTWO/WAWV

Hopebridge gives kids hope and confidence in the classroom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This new school year marked an exciting milestone for more than a dozen local children and their families. Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center in Terre Haute is celebrating the graduation of 14 children from its program. These children are now in classrooms for the first time. Stephanie Perez, whose son graduated […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response! John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly abandoned a potbelly pig on his property, and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Education campaign hopes to help Hoosiers buck troubling trend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Once every three hours, a vehicle or pedestrian is involved in an accident with a train in the United States. It’s an alarming statistic that hits home in Indiana. Last year, the state ranked 5th across the country in railroad collisions and deaths.  This week, officials across the country are hoping […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Marijuana dispensary vote surprises Mattoon mayor

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but Tuesday night they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up […]
MATTOON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local gas price spike may be temporary, according to expert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Quentin Moseman saw gas prices spike around Vigo County, he had a sinking feeling. “It affects everything, it makes prices on everything higher, and it’s just not fun to deal with,” he said. Some stations around the area saw increases up to about 50 cents higher than the day before, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy