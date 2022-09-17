Read full article on original website
Lance Taylor Chosen as SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week
Kalamazoo College football's Lance Taylor was named the SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday (Sept. 20). Taylor was the leading receiver in the Hornets' 42-23 road win over Defiance this past Saturday. After trailing 10-7 at halftime, the offense exploded in the third quarter for 28 points to propel the team to a victory.
This Week in K Athletics (Sept. 19-25)
The Hornets finished 17th as a team at the MSU Spartan Invite, including DI, DII, DIII, and NAIA opponents. Newcomers Will Thomas and Noah Eckenroth continue to assert themselves as the 1-2 combo at the front of the team. Thomas crossed the finish line at 27:49, with Eckenroth coming in at 28:41. Thomas' time was over a minute faster than his first collegiate race that was six days prior. Garrick Hohm (29:40) and Kyle Ackerson.
K Confers Lucasse, Ambrose Honors
Kalamazoo College today awarded one faculty member and one staff member with two of the highest awards the College bestows on its employees. Professor of Psychology Bob Batsell was named the recipient of the 2022–23 Lucasse Fellowship for Excellence in Scholarship, honoring his contributions in creative work, research and publication; and Student Health and Counseling Centers Office Coordinator Jen Combes was granted the W. Haydn Ambrose Prize, recognizing her outstanding service to the Kalamazoo College community.
Classical Music, Liberal Arts Compose Alumna’s Noted Devotion
Jacqueline Mills ’18 has an inspiring story of how a liberal arts education continues to benefit her life after Kalamazoo College as her appreciation of music has blossomed from an interest into a lifelong passion. Before majoring in chemistry at K, Mills began playing violin at age 9. During...
