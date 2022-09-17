Read full article on original website
This Week in K Athletics (Sept. 19-25)
The Hornets finished 17th as a team at the MSU Spartan Invite, including DI, DII, DIII, and NAIA opponents. Newcomers Will Thomas and Noah Eckenroth continue to assert themselves as the 1-2 combo at the front of the team. Thomas crossed the finish line at 27:49, with Eckenroth coming in at 28:41. Thomas' time was over a minute faster than his first collegiate race that was six days prior. Garrick Hohm (29:40) and Kyle Ackerson.
Destiny Garcia Named SAAC Women's Hornet of the Week
Kalamazoo College women's soccer player, Destiny Garcia, was named the SAAC Women's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday (Sept. 20). After competing in two games this past week, the Hornets went 1-1 with a 3-0 loss to Ohio Northern (receiving votes in the national poll) and a 2-0 win over Elmhurst. Garcia was instrumental in the victory over the Bluejays by collecting three total points.
Classical Music, Liberal Arts Compose Alumna’s Noted Devotion
Jacqueline Mills ’18 has an inspiring story of how a liberal arts education continues to benefit her life after Kalamazoo College as her appreciation of music has blossomed from an interest into a lifelong passion. Before majoring in chemistry at K, Mills began playing violin at age 9. During...
