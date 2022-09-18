Read full article on original website
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
Louder Than Life, Bourbon and Beyond bring in millions of dollars for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may not even be there, but there's a chance depending where you live, you'll hear some of it. Louder Than Life is underway, the heavy metal and rock concert here in Louisville. It's called the world's largest whiskey and music festival, and it's coming off...
$10 million invested into Louisville Zoo for new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo received $10 million in one-time funds from the General Assembly on Sept. 22 to construct the Kentucky Trails Habitat. This line item is a first for the local zoo. Zoo representatives said the habitat will celebrate the wildlife and cultural heritages of Kentucky.
Peer specialists start work inside southern Indiana jail, paving path to recovery
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana jail is taking steps to get inmates on the right track. Scott County leaders have implemented a state-funded pilot program to treat inmates while they're incarcerated and help them navigate life post-release. On Thursday, WHAS 11 News was allowed inside the jail to...
Leadership Louisville Center announces its FY23 Board of Directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Leadership Louisville Center is sharing the news of its fiscal year 2023 Board of Directors, including Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States, serving as Board Chair, Executive Committee members, and nine new board members. The board is responsible for guiding the Center in achieving its strategic direction and fulfilling its purpose to inspire and equip leaders to be better and do better. The FY 2019-2025 strategic plan is focused on three strategic imperatives:
'It's always difficult to confront very challenging circumstances': Kentucky childcare crisis revealed in new survey data
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's childcare system is fragile. That's according to new survey data released Thursday, showing more than 70% of responding childcare providers would be forced to raise tuition if American Rescue Funds run out. The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence along with Kentucky Youth Advocates, Metro United...
JCPS says students to be disciplined after finding weapons in Louisville high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School “freezes” during the day to investigate a claim of guns at the school. According to a letter from Ballard Principal Dr. Jason Neuss, they were told two students had weapons in the school. After an investigation, they found a pellet gun...
Louisville hosting annual Women of Color conference for the first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville. DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday. Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party...
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
Hometown Proud Hardin County: Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards
Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards has been serving Hardin County for 75 years. The florist has expanded over the years and offers one-stop for all events.
2 students found with guns Wednesday inside Ballard High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were found with guns inside Ballard High School, Principal Jason Neuss told parents in a letter Wednesday. Neuss said administrators were told two students had weapons, and the building was "frozen" for 10 minutes during the investigation. All students and staff stayed in their classrooms, and a "pellet gun and regular gun" were found.
FBI awards Louisville activist with Director's Community Leadership Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI Louisville awarded a community award to one prominent activist in the metro Tuesday. Christopher 2X is the Louisville Field Office’s recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award according to a press release. He found out about the award when he...
'The kids can kind of all grow up together': Southern Indiana parents react to Greater Clark County Schools new plan
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A school district in southern Indiana is changing course after parents raised concerns. Greater Clark County Schools originally planned to move Parkview Middle School away from downtown, which would have created a longer commute for families in the downtown area. Tuesday, the district announced its...
Atlanta based developer buys hundreds of apartment units across West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A developer out of Atlanta has purchased over 300 units in West Louisville in a nearly $30 million deal. Some are raising concerns, wondering what the transition from a local to corporate landlord will do for West Louisville residents. The deal cost Atlanta-based developer Benimax $27...
Southern Indiana family in Puerto Rico left with no electricity, limited resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family found themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Fiona after they headed to Puerto Rico for a 30th birthday celebration. What was supposed to be a fun birthday celebration is now ruined as power grids fail, people flock for safety and water floods the streets.
Kentucky officials hold town halls on foster care system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky's foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
Louisville mental health awareness music festival aims to 'help mankind' in late son's name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In their first year with a new name, 'The Big Stomp' is preparing the celebrate their 6th year far out in Southeast Jefferson county. It began as 'Petefest,' the largest mental health focused music festival in the country. Organizers know taking care of your mental health...
Felicia’s Louisville (9.21.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
