Vigo County, IN

Westminster Village Car Show benefits local veterans organization

By Will Price
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Two months ago, employees at Westminster Village were looking for a way to raise money for the Vigo County Veterans Association.

On Sunday, they debuted what they hope is the answer for years to come.

Westminster Village hosted their first annual auto and motorcycle show, with about 25 cars registered and all proceeds going to the VCVA.

Director of community life Lauren Kelsheimer said it’s been a whirlwind to prepare for the event since the idea was hatched.

“This came about about two months ago. It was a small idea from our administrator and we just ran with it,” she said. “We’ve been planning this for about two months, we got the word out about a month ago. Since it’s our first one we’re just hoping that it sticks for next year too.”

Attendees were treated to cars of course, but also food, as well as a bouncy house for children. Kelsheimer said she was excited to see the turnout.

“We love to see the community come out to Westminster Village whenever we can get a chance. Whenever we can have these big, community events we just hope that as many people as we can accommodate can come out and enjoy the show, or event that we have for that day,” she said.

Kelsheimer said they hope to host a car show every fall. The next community event at Westminster Village will be Oct. 15th, when they host a pet adoption event in conjunction with the Terre Haute Humane Society.

