Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland State

The No. 13 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team increased their unbeaten streak to eight matches to start the season after a scoreless draw at Cleveland State Wednesday at Krenzler Field. Although the Buckeyes (5-0-3, 1-0-0 Big Ten) recorded 12 shots — including three on goal — to the...
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against Wisconsin

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson isn’t expected to miss time due to injury, head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. Henderson exited Saturday’s game against Toledo and entered the locker room following his 7-yard rushing touchdown on No. 3 Ohio State’s game-opening drive. Day said Henderson’s ailment is “just a short-term thing,” and he credited the Buckeye ball-carrier’s effort through three games this season.
Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes look to lean on experienced goaltending in 2022-23

One of the most important things for any team is experience. In ice hockey, that’s no different, and Ohio State will have plenty of it come in the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes return three goaltenders from last season in sophomores Jakub Dobeš and Reilly Herbst as well as senior Ryan Snowden. Herbst said Ohio State’s experience at the position is bolstering the confidence of the goalies.
Ohio State appoints first Vice Provost for the Arts Lisa Florman

Ohio State welcomed its first Vice Provost for the Arts Sept. 15. Lisa Florman, who joined Ohio State 28 years ago as a professor in the Department of History of Art, will serve as the university’s first vice provost for the arts where she will support “the central administration on arts and culture initiatives, priorities and strategies,” according to a news release.
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artists

Concert venues animate Columbus, bringing in artists from all over the world and giving them opportunities to perform in the heart of the city. Venues familiar to Ohio State students — including Newport Music Hall, KEMBA Live!, A&R Music Bar and The Basement — are brought to them by PromoWest Productions, an entertainment company working to bring artists to the Midwest.
Local business The Plant Gays aims to start its own Green(ery) Revolution

For those of us who may feel outside of the proud plant parent community or have a knack for plant-picking, The Plant Gays might be able to help out. The local plant shop, located at 212 Kelton Ave. in the East Market, is run by two recent Ohio State graduates, known as The Plant Gays. The couple advertises a variety of plant-related services, from repotting plants to in-home consultations.
