Lantern
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Ohio State’s “Rocky” defense goes from rags to riches
Despite being the only player on the roster from Philadelphia, I’m sorry Marvin Harrison Jr., but you are not the face of this “Rocky” comparison. Instead, I look to the Ohio State defense for embodying the Italian Stallion. Think about it. They go from being nothing a...
Lantern
Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing game
Last week, C.J. Stroud called Cade Stover a “little Gronk,” likening his brute strength to that of future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski. The Buckeyes’ fourth-year tight end said he loves Gronkowski but has a different tight end in mind to compare himself to.
Lantern
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin Saturday
Third-year offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. has long awaited the Big Ten battle against Wisconsin set for under the lights Saturday. Attending Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Johnson said playing conference opponents “when it means more” was something that played a role in his recruitment. “I felt like...
Lantern
Women's Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016
The Ohio State’s women’s soccer team looks to beat Michigan in Ann Arbor for the first time since 2016 when the two rivals face off Thursday at 7 p.m. at U-M Soccer Stadium. Both teams are coming off of shutout road defeats in their first conference games of...
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five games
The Ohio State women’s soccer team failed to score for the second-consecutive game and the third time in five outings Thursday, playing to a scoreless draw with Michigan at U-M Soccer Stadium. The Buckeyes (5-2-2, 0-1-1 Big Ten) had the edge through the first 30 minutes of the game,...
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland State
The No. 13 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team increased their unbeaten streak to eight matches to start the season after a scoreless draw at Cleveland State Wednesday at Krenzler Field. Although the Buckeyes (5-0-3, 1-0-0 Big Ten) recorded 12 shots — including three on goal — to the...
Lantern
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against Wisconsin
Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson isn’t expected to miss time due to injury, head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. Henderson exited Saturday’s game against Toledo and entered the locker room following his 7-yard rushing touchdown on No. 3 Ohio State’s game-opening drive. Day said Henderson’s ailment is “just a short-term thing,” and he credited the Buckeye ball-carrier’s effort through three games this season.
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes look to lean on experienced goaltending in 2022-23
One of the most important things for any team is experience. In ice hockey, that’s no different, and Ohio State will have plenty of it come in the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes return three goaltenders from last season in sophomores Jakub Dobeš and Reilly Herbst as well as senior Ryan Snowden. Herbst said Ohio State’s experience at the position is bolstering the confidence of the goalies.
Lantern
Ohio State appoints first Vice Provost for the Arts Lisa Florman
Ohio State welcomed its first Vice Provost for the Arts Sept. 15. Lisa Florman, who joined Ohio State 28 years ago as a professor in the Department of History of Art, will serve as the university’s first vice provost for the arts where she will support “the central administration on arts and culture initiatives, priorities and strategies,” according to a news release.
Lantern
Women's Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividends
Many in the Ohio State women’s soccer program have long been familiar with fourth-year forward Emma Sears and her work ethic. The Dublin, Ohio, native scored four goals through the team’s first eight games — two being game-winners — which is tied for third-most in the Big Ten.
Lantern
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artists
Concert venues animate Columbus, bringing in artists from all over the world and giving them opportunities to perform in the heart of the city. Venues familiar to Ohio State students — including Newport Music Hall, KEMBA Live!, A&R Music Bar and The Basement — are brought to them by PromoWest Productions, an entertainment company working to bring artists to the Midwest.
Lantern
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campus
A string of residential burglaries in the University District sparked reminders from University Police to students about how they can keep themselves and their property safe off campus. According to the Community Crime Map, there were six reported residential burglaries Sept. 15-22 within a one mile radius on campus, but...
Lantern
Local business The Plant Gays aims to start its own Green(ery) Revolution
For those of us who may feel outside of the proud plant parent community or have a knack for plant-picking, The Plant Gays might be able to help out. The local plant shop, located at 212 Kelton Ave. in the East Market, is run by two recent Ohio State graduates, known as The Plant Gays. The couple advertises a variety of plant-related services, from repotting plants to in-home consultations.
Lantern
Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impact
Scott Woods and Vernall Bristow made their private practice of poetry public in 1998 by founding Writers’ Block Open Mic Night. Twenty-four years later, the weekly poetry night will be enjoying its final season as it comes to a close Dec. 21. Writers’ Block, hosted at local coffee shop...
