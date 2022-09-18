One of the most important things for any team is experience. In ice hockey, that’s no different, and Ohio State will have plenty of it come in the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes return three goaltenders from last season in sophomores Jakub Dobeš and Reilly Herbst as well as senior Ryan Snowden. Herbst said Ohio State’s experience at the position is bolstering the confidence of the goalies.

