Millcreek Township, PA

Police say gun fired inside Millcreek Mall during fight between 2 groups of teens

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
 4 days ago

Authorities investigating a shooting at the Millcreek Mall on Sunday afternoon said two groups of teenagers were fighting near the mall's food court when a gun was introduced during the melee and went off, sending a bullet into the ceiling.

The six teens suspected of being involved in the altercation all fled the mall after the shooting. Three were apprehended and were released after questioning, and the search continued on Monday for the others, according to the Millcreek Township Police Department.

No one was injured in the shooting, which was initially reported on Sunday at 3:57 p.m. Police recovered a gun believed to have been involved in the incident, Millcreek police Capt. Don Kucenski said Monday.

Three of the teens got into an altercation with the other three teens, and some of them started fighting by the entrance to Macy's near the mall's food court, Kucenski said. At some point a gun got introduced, and as two of the teens fought over the weapon the gun went off and a shot was fired into the ceiling, he said.

All six of the suspects then ran off, Kucenski said.

Millcreek police officers were sent to the mall on the shots-fired call. Pennsylvania State Police troopers and Erie Bureau of Police officers also responded to the incident, according to those agencies.

Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said as city police officers were on their way to the mall, they learned that there were multiple foot chases involving Millcreek police officers and state police troopers.

One of the suspects was apprehended near the Men's Wearhouse south of the main mall building, according to Kucenski. Two other suspects were stopped in Erie by state police troopers, he said.

The three apprehended suspects were brought to the Millcreek Police Department, where they were interviewed and released pending further investigation, Kucenski said.

Investigators are still working to identify the other suspects, he said Monday morning.

The mall remained open following Sunday's shooting, although the stores the near the area of the shooting were closed. The mall closed at 6 p.m. on Sunday, its regular closing time.

Mall shopper heard shots

Irving Martinez was shopping at Foot Locker in the mall with his mother and his son and daughter.

"Out of nowhere I heard something. Like, I thought it was a chair fall or something," said Martinez, 24, of Erie. "But then everyone started running and everyone started talking about, 'Someone is shot, someone is shot.' We just hid in the back of Build-A-Bear (store)."

Anyone with information should contact Millcreek Police Detective Ryan Bolash at 814-838-9515, x 436, or call 814-836-9271 or leave a tip online at millcreektownship.com/331/tip-line .

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Police say gun fired inside Millcreek Mall during fight between 2 groups of teens

steve pavlick
3d ago

it's stupid stuff like this that make responsible gun owners look bad, no more slap on the wrists and no more turning the criminal into a victim, time to make these kids responsible for there actions like we were when I was a kid

