Dubois County, IN

Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen below, claims to be from an official at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

CenterPoint Energy warns customers about service disconnection scams

“THIS IS A SCAM,” says the sheriff’s office on social media. “If you receive this text message or question the validity of a text message you receive, the safest thing to do is disregard the link.”

Many text scams have taken different angles of getting into Tri-Staters’ wallets. Some scammers try to impersonate law enforcement officers or county clerk officials to scare you into giving them money.

(Courtesy: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office)

UP NEXT: Alleged wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

