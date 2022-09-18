Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen below, claims to be from an official at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“THIS IS A SCAM,” says the sheriff’s office on social media. “If you receive this text message or question the validity of a text message you receive, the safest thing to do is disregard the link.”

Many text scams have taken different angles of getting into Tri-Staters’ wallets. Some scammers try to impersonate law enforcement officers or county clerk officials to scare you into giving them money.

(Courtesy: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office)

