Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
Let There Be Mom marks 15th year of preserving legacies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Kipra Anderson reflects on how Let There Be Mom has touched hundreds of families over the past 15 years, she admits she wasn’t always certain about where the journey would take her. “From day one, I was in a wagon that God is...
What to do if a loved one with dementia goes missing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six out of every ten people with dementia wander at least once, and many do it more than just that first time. Mandy Haley never had to get law enforcement involved when her late husband Fred would wander off, but she remembers one time he did get lost.
‘She needs to be put down:’ Dog abandoned with note at Greenville Humane Society
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said donations are desperately needed to help homeless pets in the community - like a dog with a severe medical condition that was abandoned outside the shelter on Sunday. Employees found a pup named Remy tied to a pole outside the...
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet - and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents. Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car. Due to...
Used book sale returns to benefit special programs at library
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of books await to be plucked from the shelves during the semi-annual sale by the Friends of the Greenville Library System. For the first time since 2020, the public can attend the event without having to make an appointment first. Proceeds from the sale help FOL bring special events to the county library system.
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
Hold lifted at Laurens 55 High following student prank, district says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 said the high school was placed on a schoolwide hold due to comments circulating throughout the school Thursday morning. The district said the school was placed on hold at 11:30 a.m. and law enforcement were called to respond. Superintendent Dr....
Turkey shortage impacting Upstate businesses
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Tate Meatworks, Thanksgiving is already on the mind of owner Grant Tate. “If you don’t have a turkey, real world, by the second week of October I can almost promise you you’ll be eating beef or chicken,” he said. Usually, the...
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
Enjoy local eats, drinks at ‘Bourbon & Bacon Fest’ in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest in downtown Greenville on Friday. Organizers say the fest is an annual event that will feature an array of specialty bourbons and unique whiskies from distilleries both large and local, as well as sweet and savory food samples made with bacon from local restaurant favorites.
When a loved one goes missing
City of Greenville starts redistricting process. District 4 will lose more than 5,000 people. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
Laurens School District 55 Threat
Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
City of Greenville begins redistricting process. District 4 will lose more than 5,000 people
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You often hear about how much Greenville has grown and that population growth is reflected in the 2020 Census data. Because of that, now it’s time to redraw city district lines. The city of Greenville’s population has grown by 21%, that’s more than 12,000...
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
Police search for missing woman in Belton
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at the hospital. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Taylor was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. She is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs 105 pounds with brown hair...
Body found at South Carolina home during search for missing man and woman
A man who was reported missing along with a woman has been arrested after deputies in South Carolina found a body at a home. William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, was taken into custody in Colorado just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
