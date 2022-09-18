ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County adopts new policy, allowing employees paid time off on election days

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Roughly 6,000 DeKalb County employees can now receive four hours of paid time off to vote on election days, according to a release from the county on Tuesday.

The county says employees can receive four hours of paid time off to vote in primary, general or run-off elections, either on Election Day or to cast ballots in advance.

The resolution was introduced by Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry back in May and received unanimous approval during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Terry said introducing the VOTE resolution was an easy decision as it aims to support an increase in voter turnout.

“Our goal should always be to make sure voting is accessible to all,” Commissioner Terry said. “By giving our workers designated time off to cast their ballot, we’re eliminating an obstacle that could keep them from the polls. This resolution also expands language equity and access for future elections.”

Other local governments and businesses have, in recent years, mandated time off to vote on or close to Election Day, which is not currently recognized as a federal holiday. In Georgia, DeKalb is now one of few governments that offer PTO to vote.

Other governments to enact this policy include the City of Clarkston, where Commissioner Terry once served as mayor, and South Fulton County.

The new policy will be effective by Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

