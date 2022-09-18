Read full article on original website
Kris Jenner had the internet in a frenzy after admitting that she "kinda forgot" about her Beverly Hills Condo, as we all naturally do sometimes. The reality star, 66, made the confession during the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, where she visited the Beverly Hills pad with her daughter Khloé Kardashian after admitting she hadn't been there for quite some time.
Fans are gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which appears to have no shortage of drama, according to a newly released trailer video. In the new clip, Khloé Kardashian gets very emotional in a confessional for the show as she talks about her second baby, who was conceived via surrogate before news of Tristan Thompson fathering a child with another woman came to light.
Kate Upton and zero gravity; name a better duo. You can't!. Back in 2014, SI Swimsuit was already pushing boundaries. Eight years later we are resurfacing this iconic moment from one of America's favorite photo shoots because there are still few things more impressive than watching Kate Upton pose, seemingly effortlessly, in total weightlessness.
Jada Pinkett Smith rang in her 51st birthday over the weekend with her husband, Will Smith, in tow for the celebration. Pinkett Smith shared a video of her birthday festivities to Instagram on Monday, after turning 51 on Sunday, Sept. 18. Her 24-year-old son, Jaden, and 21-year-old daughter, Willow, whom she shares with Smith, 53, were also in attendance for the event.
Zach Shallcross is the next star of The Bachelor for season 27. At the end of Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette finale, host Jesse Palmer made the big announcement that the handsome tech executive will be looking for love on ABC. Who is The Bachelor?. “Meet our new Bachelor, Zach!”...
Kanye West is likening himself to Taylor Swift, despite having had bad blood with the pop star for years. Following a new Billboard report that claimed West, 45, is quietly shopping his publishing catalog, the rapper took to Instagram to give his side of the story, which he believes is a lot similar to Swift's dispute over her masters that were sold twice without her knowledge.
Maren Morris might be opting out of the upcoming Country Music Association Awards as a result of her feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany, new reports reveal. The trouble started after Brittany, 33, shared a seemingly transphobic Instagram post, prompting Morris, 32, to clap back and ignite a heated back-and-forth on social media.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, made her way to New York City for the first time!. The actress took to Instagram to document the special moment of her baby girl seeing the empire state in all of its glory. In the first photo, Chopra held her daughter in...
Trina McGee is opening up about her absence from the final episode of Boy Meets World. The actress played the character Angela Moore in the teen sitcom from Season 5 to Season 7, but surprisingly doesn't show up at all in the final episode of the series. Appearing in a...
Emily in Paris fans, get ready to say "Bonjour" to Season 3. Lily Collins, 33, who stars in the campy Netflix series, has been back in France filming the show's upcoming season, and now she's giving fans an inside look at what to expect in "Saison Trois!" "Get ready for...
The Castle and Firefly star Nathan Fillion, 51, returns as John Nolan for season five of the police drama The Rookie (Sept. 25 on ABC). In the new episodes, Nolan achieves his dream of becoming a training officer, but remains a rookie—as the LAPD’s oldest newbie training officer.
Kim Kardashian is truly doing it all! The 41-year-old was named Stuart Weitzman’s newest Global Ambassador for their Fall 2022 line “Stand Strong.”. The company announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday featuring a black and white photo of Kardashian in a black sweatshirt and knee-high ruched stiletto boots.
Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 23 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Pepsi is introducing its newest flavor offerings in the form of a complete collection, and they're perfect for those end-of-summer campouts!. Inspired by your favorite ooey-gooey over-the-fire treat, which was declared a top food trend this year by the National Confectioners Association, the Pepsi S’mores Collection includes three flavors—one for each key ingredient of one of America's favorite food-based pastimes.
Kerry Washington is sending all the birthday love to her good friend and former Scandal co-star, Katie Lowes, who turned 40 today!. Washington, 45, shared a series of goofy selfies with Lowes on her Instagram page in honor of the milestone, which included three wholesome pics of the former TV duo.
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio just made her debut on the dance floor of Dancing With The Stars, and the internet has some strong opinions about it. On the season premiere on Sept. 19, D'Amelio and her partner, Mark Ballas, took the stage to dance the Cha Cha, set to a remix of the song "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion.
Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
Pete Davidson seems to put comfort above all else when it comes to fashion, and his co-star, Kaley Cuoco, couldn't help but take note. The two attended the premiere of their latest film, Meet Cute, on Tuesday evening, arriving in polar opposite styles. Cuoco shined in a shimmery blazer dress...
Johnny Depp's wives and girlfriends have come under a significant amount of scrutiny in light of his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Through his nearly four decades in Hollywood, Depp's relationship history is a colorful who's who of '90s It Girls, followed by more than a decade of quiet bliss with the mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis—followed by his toxic and allegedly abusive marriage to Heard, and now a new paramour: His former U.K. attorney, Joelle Rich. Take a look back at Depp's love life from pre-fame to infamy.
SI Swimsuit Model Kim Kardashian's 2022 cover shoot was nothing short of iconic, so, when Kardashian appeared on The Late Late Show on Sept. 22, of course, the pun had to be made. James Corden created a parody-hybrid of HBO's House of The Dragon and Hulu's The Kardashians to give the audience The Targashians.
