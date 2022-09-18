ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Tears Up Talking About Baby No. 2 Drama With Tristan Thompson in New 'Kardashians' Promo

Fans are gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which appears to have no shortage of drama, according to a newly released trailer video. In the new clip, Khloé Kardashian gets very emotional in a confessional for the show as she talks about her second baby, who was conceived via surrogate before news of Tristan Thompson fathering a child with another woman came to light.
CELEBRITIES
Remember When SI Swimsuit Went Zero Gravity With Kate Upton?

Kate Upton and zero gravity; name a better duo. You can't!. Back in 2014, SI Swimsuit was already pushing boundaries. Eight years later we are resurfacing this iconic moment from one of America's favorite photo shoots because there are still few things more impressive than watching Kate Upton pose, seemingly effortlessly, in total weightlessness.
CELEBRITIES
Jada Pinkett Smith Shares New Instagram Video Celebrating Her 51st Birthday With Will Smith by Her Side

Jada Pinkett Smith rang in her 51st birthday over the weekend with her husband, Will Smith, in tow for the celebration. Pinkett Smith shared a video of her birthday festivities to Instagram on Monday, after turning 51 on Sunday, Sept. 18. Her 24-year-old son, Jaden, and 21-year-old daughter, Willow, whom she shares with Smith, 53, were also in attendance for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West Compares Himself to Taylor Swift Amid Reports That His Music Catalog Is for Sale

Kanye West is likening himself to Taylor Swift, despite having had bad blood with the pop star for years. Following a new Billboard report that claimed West, 45, is quietly shopping his publishing catalog, the rapper took to Instagram to give his side of the story, which he believes is a lot similar to Swift's dispute over her masters that were sold twice without her knowledge.
CELEBRITIES
Why Maren Morris Doesn't 'Feel Comfortable' Attending the CMA Awards

Maren Morris might be opting out of the upcoming Country Music Association Awards as a result of her feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany, new reports reveal. The trouble started after Brittany, 33, shared a seemingly transphobic Instagram post, prompting Morris, 32, to clap back and ignite a heated back-and-forth on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Lily Collins Shares Sneak Peek at 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Emily in Paris fans, get ready to say "Bonjour" to Season 3. Lily Collins, 33, who stars in the campy Netflix series, has been back in France filming the show's upcoming season, and now she's giving fans an inside look at what to expect in "Saison Trois!" "Get ready for...
TV SERIES
14 Things to Watch: Sept. 23 - 29

Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 23 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
TV & VIDEOS
Pepsi Announces New Limited-Edition Desert-Inspired Flavors

Pepsi is introducing its newest flavor offerings in the form of a complete collection, and they're perfect for those end-of-summer campouts!. Inspired by your favorite ooey-gooey over-the-fire treat, which was declared a top food trend this year by the National Confectioners Association, the Pepsi S’mores Collection includes three flavors—one for each key ingredient of one of America's favorite food-based pastimes.
FOOD & DRINKS
COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'

Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
THEATER & DANCE
Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend Revealed—Inside the Star's Love Life Through the Years

Johnny Depp's wives and girlfriends have come under a significant amount of scrutiny in light of his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Through his nearly four decades in Hollywood, Depp's relationship history is a colorful who's who of '90s It Girls, followed by more than a decade of quiet bliss with the mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis—followed by his toxic and allegedly abusive marriage to Heard, and now a new paramour: His former U.K. attorney, Joelle Rich. Take a look back at Depp's love life from pre-fame to infamy.
CELEBRITIES
