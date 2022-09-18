ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeves County, TX

cbs7.com

SH 302 to get passing lanes in Loving County

LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A $36.6 million project to add passing lanes and to make repairs to nearly 10 miles of Highway 302 in Loving County is scheduled to start this month. The project stretches from just west of FM 1933 in Mentone to just east of Purple Cattle...
LOVING COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Sheriff identifies Midland woman killed by train

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Culberson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Midland woman struck and killed by a train earlier this week as 18-year-old Linda Mae Adams. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn.  Investigators said they found Adams’ car abandoned along […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opens new multi-million dollar stadium

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opened its new multi-million dollar stadium to the public on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility will host football, soccer, track, band and more. The $17.5 million stadium comes from a bond passed in 2021, that is also building two new elementary schools in Pecos. Watch...
PECOS, TX
cbs7.com

Iranian UTPB Professor speaks out about women’s rights, death of Mahsa Amini

ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Pecos boxer looks to continue his undefeated streak this weekend

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos professional boxer, Abel Mendoza, will be the main event in a place he considers his hometown. Mendoza will be fighting at the La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, as he defends his undefeated record. Mendoza dreams of bringing a world title to West Texas. He...
PECOS, TX

