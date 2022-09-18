Read full article on original website
SH 302 to get passing lanes in Loving County
LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A $36.6 million project to add passing lanes and to make repairs to nearly 10 miles of Highway 302 in Loving County is scheduled to start this month. The project stretches from just west of FM 1933 in Mentone to just east of Purple Cattle...
Jail in Fort Davis to become new museum honoring West Texas law enforcement
FORT DAVIS, Texas (KOSA) - Los Cherifés Viejos (The Old Sheriffs), a West Texas Museum and law enforcement research center have begun the incorporation process and have created initial plans for using the refurbished old jail in Fort Davis, Texas. Carl C. Williams, former Sherriff of Brewster County, and...
Sheriff identifies Midland woman killed by train
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Culberson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Midland woman struck and killed by a train earlier this week as 18-year-old Linda Mae Adams. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn. Investigators said they found Adams’ car abandoned along […]
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opens new multi-million dollar stadium
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opened its new multi-million dollar stadium to the public on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility will host football, soccer, track, band and more. The $17.5 million stadium comes from a bond passed in 2021, that is also building two new elementary schools in Pecos. Watch...
Iranian UTPB Professor speaks out about women’s rights, death of Mahsa Amini
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donate over 30,000 jars towards peanut butter drive
Pecos boxer looks to continue his undefeated streak this weekend
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos professional boxer, Abel Mendoza, will be the main event in a place he considers his hometown. Mendoza will be fighting at the La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, as he defends his undefeated record. Mendoza dreams of bringing a world title to West Texas. He...
