La Crescent, MN

KAAL-TV

Eyota preps for Luke Bryan concert

(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan is making a stop in Eyota on Saturday as a part of his ‘Here’s to the Farmer Tour.’. Set up started Wednesday for the concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where they are used to having more cows than people.
EYOTA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks

Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
MINNESOTA STATE
La Crescent, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt in Vernon County rollover crash Wednesday

TOWN OF UNION (Vernon County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a rollover crash Wednesday evening in rural Vernon County. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that a 21-year-old man from Hillsboro was hurt in the single-vehicle crash. According to the release, deputies responded...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Former Rochester TV Anchor Just Landed A New National Job

This Minnesota native got her start in TV news here in Rochester, and now just landed a new high-profile national network position. Despite the ever-changing nature of media these days, one thing has still stayed the same: If you want to make it in the TV news business, you have to pay your dues, as they say. This usually means starting out in a smaller market (like here in Rochester), putting in some time, and gaining on-camera experience before moving on to your next position, likely in a bigger city.
ROCHESTER, MN
wizmnews.com

Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest

A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
ONALASKA, WI
KROC News

Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week

We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester

If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
ROCHESTER, MN
news8000.com

Holmen volley keeps rolling with 3-set sweep over Onalaska

Holmen’s Izzy Jahr had six kills on the night as the Vikings improved to 6-1 in conference play with a three-set sweep over Onalaska. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Holmen dominates rematch with Aquinas as Vikings sweep Blugolds

The Blugolds and Vikings squared off in their conference opener back in August in a five-set thriller at Holmen High School. The Vikings took the first two sets, but Aquinas came storming back and won the next three. On Thursday night, these two rivals met again, but this time Holmen...
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Onalaska rolls past Central in three sets

The Onalaska Volleyball team got another conference win on Thursday night as the Hilltoppers swept the Riverhawks at Central High School. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ONALASKA, WI
news8000.com

Bangor football preps for big game against Cashton

It’s already week 6 of the Wisconsin high school football season and that brings some important matchups including Cashton (5-0) hosting Bangor (5-0). Bangor has won the Scenic Bluffs Conference every year since 2014. The Cardinals won the conference last year, but lost to Cashton in the second round...
BANGOR, WI

