ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Buoyant Buddies show Celtic are not invincible – 5 things we learned in Scotland

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVR5P_0i0i8bHw00

The cinch Premiership season took an unexpected twist as Celtic went down to a shock defeat by St Mirren.

The champions had only conceded once in the league this season before losing 2-0 in Paisley to allow Rangers to cut the gap to two points.

Elsewhere there were wins for Hibernian, Hearts and Livingston while St Johnstone and Ross County were goalless in Perth.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic are not invincible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKvvW_0i0i8bHw00
St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara celebrates as Celtic skipper Callum McGregor regroups (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

The champions were a day away from going a full year unbeaten in the league but goals from Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga gave St Mirren a deserved win in Paisley. Ange Postecoglou made six changes to his side and perhaps discovered his squad depth was not as strong as he thought, albeit St Mirren’s tenacious display never allowed Celtic to settle. The Hoops’ first league defeat since going down at Livingston on September 19 last year showed it may not be a procession to the title for the league leaders.

Stephen Robinson is making his mark with St Mirren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FO7Wp_0i0i8bHw00
Stephen Robinson saw his St Mirren side upset the champions (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

It took some time for St Mirren players to adjust to the former Motherwell manager’s methods and recover from the blow of losing Jim Goodwin to Aberdeen last season. And although the Buddies finished the 2021/22 campaign with some solid results, they crashed out in the Premier Sports Cup group stages following defeats by Arbroath and Airdrie, before losing to Motherwell and Aberdeen in their opening two league games. They now sit fourth in the table though after four wins from five matches.

Motherwell need to start taking their chances

The Steelmen somehow contrived to lose 3-0 at home to Hearts after having a goal disallowed for offside and hitting the post three times, Paul McGinn doing so from three yards out. Motherwell had 25 shots at goal but drew a blank for the second game running. They had 21 shots at goal against Dundee United in their previous game, including a penalty, and drew 0-0.

Ryan Porteous has fallen foul of another opposition manager

The Hibernian centre-back had several run-ins with Steven Gerrard during the former England captain’s time in charge of Rangers and now he has incurred the wrath of Goodwin. The Aberdeen manager accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” after he won a penalty following a tangle with Liam Scales, which saw the Dons defender shown a second yellow card.

Antonio Colak continues to produce the goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBKMu_0i0i8bHw00
Antonio Colak enjoyed his goal (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

The Rangers striker hit a double in a 2-1 win over Dundee United after being left out in favour of Alfredo Morelos for the Champions League game against Napoli on Wednesday night. The 29-year-old Croatian has now scored five of Rangers’ last seven goals over six matches.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liam Fox appointed permanent Dundee United head coach on two-year deal

Liam Fox expressed his delight at being appointed permanent head coach of Dundee United on a two-year deal. The 38-year-old moved up from assistant to take over on an interim basis following the departure of Jack Ross and has won, drawn and lost in three games in charge. Former Dundee...
SOCCER
newschain

Scotland bring in Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig for Nations League games

Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig have been called into the Scotland squad. The pair come in as Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull drop out ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Ukraine. St Mirren centre-back Gallagher was a key member of the team that qualified...
SPORTS
newschain

Football rumours: Everton closing in on new long-term deal with Anthony Gordon

Everton are closing in on a new long-term contract for Anthony Gordon. According to the i newspaper, talks with the 21-year-old forward are “progressing well” and both parties are keen to come to an agreement that represents the player’s new status as one of the Premier League’s “most exciting young prospects”. It comes after the youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Porteous
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Paul Mcginn
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Mark O'hara
newschain

Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried. The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.
U.K.
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
newschain

How all the pieces of the monarchy move around after the Queen’s death

The Queen’s death marks a huge moment of transition for members of the royal family as they take on new roles, titles and responsibilities. Following the late sovereign’s state funeral and burial on Monday, the national period of mourning came to an end and the royal mourning period of seven days began.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Premier Sports#Invincible#Uk#Celtic#Hibernian Hearts#Hoops
newschain

Kyle Lafferty axed by Northern Ireland over social media video

Kyle Lafferty has been axed from Northern Ireland’s squad for their Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece after a video emerged which appeared to show the Kilmarnock striker using sectarian language. The video, which has appeared on social media, shows Lafferty reacting when a man posing for a...
SOCCER
newschain

Sutton midfielder Rob Milsom a doubt for visit of Salford

Sutton could be without Rob Milsom for the visit of Salford. The midfielder pulled up just 18 minutes into last weekend’s 2-0 win over Hartlepool with a suspected hamstring injury. Recent signing Aaron Pierre is in contention after making his debut in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.
SOCCER
newschain

Plymouth without Finn Azaz and Brendan Galloway for clash with Ipswich

Plymouth will be without Finn Azaz and Brendan Galloway for their League One clash with fellow high-fliers Ipswich. Midfielder Azaz is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad while Galloway is suspended. The defender was sent off very late on in last weekend’s draw with Portsmouth after...
SPORTS
newschain

FIFA urged to let Harry Kane and others wear rainbow-coloured armbands in Qatar

Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said. FIFA is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
newschain

England captain Harry Kane feels fitter than ever thanks to personal physio

Harry Kane has revealed he hired a personal physiotherapist to help him overcome injury issues and now feels better than ever as a result. The England captain is in line to start Friday’s Nations League clash with Italy at the San Siro, having not missed more than two games through injury since taking on his own man.
SPORTS
newschain

Gareth Southgate: England must be completely ruthless from now until World Cup

Gareth Southgate says England must be “completely ruthless” from here on out as World Cup preparations ramp up on the back of June’s chastening Nations League results. England are in Milan to take on Euro 2020 final foes Italy on Friday evening knowing defeat will see them relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.
SPORTS
newschain

Man aged 90 spared jail for knife attack on wife

A 90-year-old man has been spared jailed for stabbing his blind and ailing wife of more than 60 years. Retired butcher Edward Turpin got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin in bed at their home in Orpington, Kent, on September 22 last year. Afterwards, he called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams doubtful as Northampton host Stockport

Northampton could be without Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Stockport. Both are waiting on scan results: Magloire after being forced off against Rochdale last weekend with a hamstring problem and McWilliams having picked up a groin issue the previous Tuesday. Aaron McGowan,...
SPORTS
newschain

Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia

Ukraine has announced a high-profile prisoner swap that was the culmination of months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. In exchange, Ukraine gave up a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and 55 other...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy