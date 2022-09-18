Read full article on original website
Boat flips after recreational shrimp trawl snags; 1 dead
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A 62-year-old man died Thursday and another man was injured after their recreational shrimping skiff overturned in a lake north of New Orleans while he and a friend were out trawling. The trawl snagged around midnight Thursday in Lake Pontchartrain, and the boat overturned while...
Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa, state officials reported this week. Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Times and Democrat. September 18, 2022. Editorial: Know your voting status and races on your ballot. If you plan to vote in the November general election, September’s National Voter Registration Month is the time to take stock of your status and look ahead to casting your ballot. First, there...
WVa officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population. Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.
