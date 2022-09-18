ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 27th Birthday at Party With Wife Brittany

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfU1F_0i0i80uQ00

Patrick Mahomes enjoyed himself at his 27th birthday party. Wouldn’t you if you were the hottest quarterback in the NFL?

Brittany Mahomes posted some of the party photos to her Instagram account. You can see a smiling Mahomes posing with his wife. Brittany is cradling her baby bump. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy, possibly as soon as the end of the year. Brittany announced the baby news in late May, but didn’t provide the due date. However, she did reveal baby No. 2 is a boy.

You can check out the photos of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes by clicking on this Instagram link.

It is a terrific time to be Mahomes, since both his public and private lives are enjoying huge milestones. Patrick and Brittany are celebrating 10 years together as a couple. After a two-year engagement, the two married in a beautiful Hawaiian ceremony this past spring. The couple’s daughter, Sterling Skye, is 19 months old. She’s now old enough to watch Dad in person at his football games. Brittany brought her to the sidelines to tell her daddy hello during pre-game of Kansas City’s home contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL on Prime Video social media account shared the sweet Mahomes family clip. The caption? “Too wholesome.” Yes, it was that cute. Take a look:

Then there’s Patrick Mahomes and his on-field exploits. He kicked off the season in fantastic fashion for the Chiefs. Mahomes earned AFC Player of the Week honors after throwing for five touchdowns in a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The matchup was a huge one, with Mahomes dueling Arizona’s Kyler Murray. Both are big-armed, athletic Texans who played college football in the Big 12. Mahomes was in mid-season form.

Then again, Patrick Mahomes normally starts a season this way. It was the third time in his career that he earned AFC Player of the Week honors for his opening week performance. He also did so in 2018 and 2021.It’s his eighth overall player of the week designation.

A reporter for the Kansas City Chiefs also put the Patrick Mahomes accomplishment in context. The Chief threw for 350-plus yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. This feat has only been accomplished four times in the last three seasons. Mahomes has done it three times. Tom Brady has the fourth.

So about that 27th birthday. We told you it was good to be Patrick Mahomes. In this past Thursday’s game, he also came out the winner in a matchup with Chargers QB Justin Herbert. He’s another up-and-coming NFL quarterback who some put in the same conversation with Mahomes. Herbert pulled off the better stats. But he also was responsible for the game-winning pick six in the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory.

Comments / 10

Related
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
People

Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
NFL
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos

Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Nfl#College Football#American Football#Sports#Hawaiian#The Los Angeles Chargers#Prime Video
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
NFL
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Rips Ref in Fiery Tweet During TNF

The family of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t exactly made up of NFL darlings. On the contrary, Mahomes’ wife Brittany and his brother Jackson are known for causing such mayhem on both the sidelines and social media that Pat McAfee dubbed them the “tag team of insufferability” earlier this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

562K+
Followers
61K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy