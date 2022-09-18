Clerk stabbed during smoke shop robbery; suspect sought

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are searching for a man who robbed a smoke shop, stabbing the clerk in the process.

According to police, the robbery happened Saturday at around 7:40 p.m. at Rony’s Smoke Shop, located in the 600 block of North Riverside Drive.

Police said the suspect jumped over the counter, stabbed the victim multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and fled the store on foot. The suspect is described as a man about 5 feet tall. He also possibly had short dreads.

Rony’s suspect (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a shirt over his head and another around his face.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recover, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Kurtich at 931-648-0656 ext. 5556 . To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here .

