Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife
Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event
Respawn Entertainment released the Beast of Prey Collection event Tuesday, giving fans a chance to play the new LTM Gun Run. While plenty of fans are excited to try out the new Throwing Knife exclusive in the LTM, others simply want to get back to the grind of ranked before the split is over.
How to Earn Meow Skulls Skin in Fortnite
Meow Skulls is one of the latest unlockable characters to come to the newly announced season of Fortnite. Players looking to play as this edgy feline can look no further as we break down how to unlock this popular skin. As summer draws to a close, a new season in...
Will My K/D Reset in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its launch date and fans are left wondering if their K/D will be following them as they cross over to this new Warzone experience. Warzone 2.0 is aiming to provide a brand new experience for fans of the popular battle royale game....
Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends
Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained
With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List
With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to Earn Rewards
Fortnite is kicking off Chapter 3 Season 4 with Reboot Rally. Here's how to earn all available rewards and cosmetics. Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' didn't quite end with the explosive finale that we've come to expect from Fortnite. But fans didn't have too long to sulk about it, with Season 4: Paradise instead rolling out immediately. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests.
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Halloween-Style Olympus Map
A haunting new spin on a classic Apex Legends map has apparently been leaked and could be a part of an upcoming 2022 Halloween event for Apex Legends: Hunted. Fans of the popular battle royale have been eagerly anticipating official details for another memorable Halloween event in Apex Legends: Hunted. Players were treated to a chilling celebration in 2021 when Respawn announced the Monsters Within event. This event brought with it a slew of treats for players such as Halloween-themed skins and a brand new map to battle it out in. As the fright-infested holiday makes its way towards us, leaks have begun to surface that suggest a possible event that is incoming.
Overwatch 2 Lead Hero Designer Leaves Blizzard
Geoff Goodman, hero designer for the original Overwatch and its upcoming sequel, has left Blizzard. Goodman, who had been part of Overwatch's development since the start "made the decision to leave Blizzard earlier this year," according to Blizzard. The news was first reported by PC Gamer on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard...
When is Rebirth Island Coming Back?
Wondering when Rebirth island will come back to Call of Duty: Warzone? We've got you covered. As chronicled just about throughout the run of Season 5: Last Stand, one of the biggest gripes within the community as of late is Raven Software's Playlist rotation, which has made it so thatRebirth Island is absent from the game entirely on certain days.
Overwatch 2 Developers Tease New Abilities for Upcoming Tanks and Supports
Overwatch 2 developers are excited about the new heroes that will be coming to the game. As Overwatch 2 prepares for its launch on Oct. 4, they recently hinted at the abilities of the game's tank and support heroes in an interview with Eurogamer. "With some of the new heroes...
Spirit Blossom Soraka Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Spirit Blossom Soraka is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
How to Get Invited to the Diablo IV Closed End Game Beta
Blizzard revealed some exciting news Monday, giving players a chance to test out end-game experiences inside Diablo IV.
How to Add Friends on Rumbleverse
Adding friends on Rumbleverse is complicated because you have to connect your account to Epic Games.
How Much is Mincemeat Skin in Fortnite?
The eerie Mincemeat skin has made its way back into Fortnite's item shop. Players wanting to unlock this creepy outfit can look no further as we break down how much this skin will cost you. Fortnite: Paradise is the latest season in the third chapter of the Fortnite saga and...
Where are the Mending Machines in Fortnite?
With a new season introduced in Fortnite, players are going to need all the help they can get to achieve victory over the competition. Here's a list of all the areas where Mending Machines are located in the latest season of Fortnite. Mending Machines are a well-known asset that has...
