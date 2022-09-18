Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Learning their identities, unbeatens Grand Lake, Oakdale will find out where they stand
The 2022 high school season has gone well for Grand Lake and Oakdale, as both are undefeated. With district play nearing, each wants to keep the momentum rolling and find out what they are made of. “I still can’t put my finger on this team,” Oakdale head coach Destin Dieterich...
Lake Charles American Press
Thick n’ thin: Williams dedicated to Cowboys
Playing through adversity is nothing new to Kordell Williams. He has been doing just that since he arrived at McNeese State in 2017. The linebacker has been a pillar of strength for the Cowboys while chaos has swirled all around him. So an 0-3 start is nothing for Williams, who...
Lake Charles American Press
David D. Sellers
David D. Sellers, 67, passed away peacefully in his home Sept. 18, 2022. He was born on April 23, 1955, in California. David was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints football fan. Computers and watching movies were his favorite pastimes. He graduated from Sulphur High School and LSU. He...
Power Rankings: Best Steaks In SW Louisiana
4. Fezzo’s - Scott. If your favorite steak joint didn't make the list, tell us where it is in the comments of our Facebook post.
Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours
A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
kalb.com
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Lake Charles American Press
William “Pokey” Andre Chavis
Visitation for William Andre “Pokey” Chavis will be Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at James Funeral Home with his funeral following at 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings. Mr. Chavis departed this life Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Texas.
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Calcasieu Parish After Fight at Washington-Marion High School
Two Juveniles Arrested in Calcasieu Parish After Fight at Washington-Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 21, 2022, that on September 20, 2022, at around 1:15 p.m., CPSO deputies were notified of an incident at Washington-Marion High School. In the...
brproud.com
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday. Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Sheriff, police chief, superintendent address safety concerns at Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish officials addressed safety concerns at area schools Thursday night, particularly at this week’s Washington-Marion homecoming events. A judge has signed an injunction keeping the Calcasieu School Board from closing the parking lot to the area of the Washington-Marion tailgate Friday night. Washington-Marion...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
Lake Charles American Press
Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown
A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign
Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
Authorities Issue Report On Lockdown Of 3 Lake Charles Schools
Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, released a statement regarding an incident that led to three schools in Lake Charles being locked down on Tuesday afternoon. Vicent reports a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were involved in a fight at 1:15 pm at Washington-Marion High School. Witnesses reported they heard someone say something about a gun. Vicent said two students that were fighting had been suspended earlier that day because of a previous fight. Witnesses said there was another juvenile on the scene that did not attend Washington. This person was not involved in the fight and reportedly was a former student of LaGrange High School student. That juvenile according to the authorities was reportedly in possession of brass knuckles.
Lake Charles American Press
Informer: Massive steam engine powered old rice mill in north LC
What happened to the huge, horizontal steam engine that powered the rice mill in north Lake Charles in the 1950s?. I haven’t been able to find what happened to the steam engine, but I found a trove of information in the American Press archives on the engine itself. At...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church building multipurpose facility to help homeless
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles church is building a facility they hope will help the city’s most vulnerable population. “People in between places to live, not having food to eat, all that kind of stuff, it’s a big, big need,” Pastor Tony Bourque said.
