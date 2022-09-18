ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Thick n’ thin: Williams dedicated to Cowboys

Playing through adversity is nothing new to Kordell Williams. He has been doing just that since he arrived at McNeese State in 2017. The linebacker has been a pillar of strength for the Cowboys while chaos has swirled all around him. So an 0-3 start is nothing for Williams, who...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

David D. Sellers

David D. Sellers, 67, passed away peacefully in his home Sept. 18, 2022. He was born on April 23, 1955, in California. David was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints football fan. Computers and watching movies were his favorite pastimes. He graduated from Sulphur High School and LSU. He...
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Lake Charles, LA
Football
Lake Charles, LA
Entertainment
Lake Charles, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
92.9 THE LAKE

Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours

A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

William “Pokey” Andre Chavis

Visitation for William Andre “Pokey” Chavis will be Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at James Funeral Home with his funeral following at 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings. Mr. Chavis departed this life Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Texas.
JENNINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Gallery#Mcneese State University#Cowboy Stadium#Tailgating#American Football
GATOR 99.5

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday. Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown

A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
DERIDDER, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign

Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Authorities Issue Report On Lockdown Of 3 Lake Charles Schools

Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, released a statement regarding an incident that led to three schools in Lake Charles being locked down on Tuesday afternoon. Vicent reports a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were involved in a fight at 1:15 pm at Washington-Marion High School. Witnesses reported they heard someone say something about a gun. Vicent said two students that were fighting had been suspended earlier that day because of a previous fight. Witnesses said there was another juvenile on the scene that did not attend Washington. This person was not involved in the fight and reportedly was a former student of LaGrange High School student. That juvenile according to the authorities was reportedly in possession of brass knuckles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Informer: Massive steam engine powered old rice mill in north LC

What happened to the huge, horizontal steam engine that powered the rice mill in north Lake Charles in the 1950s?. I haven’t been able to find what happened to the steam engine, but I found a trove of information in the American Press archives on the engine itself. At...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy