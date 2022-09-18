ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County educator named Kentucky Teacher of the Year

A middle school educator from Crittenden County is Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year for 2023. Mandy Perez was honored on Tuesday in a ceremony at the State Capitol. She teaches English and Language Arts at Crittenden County Middle School. Perez, who has been in the classroom 18 years, called...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
Entry fees waived on National Public Lands Day in Kentucky this coming weekend

The National Park Service will waive fees at national parks, monuments, forests and other federal public lands around Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 24. For the last 29 years, The National Environmental Education Foundation has partnered with the National Park Service to celebrate nature and hold the largest single day of volunteer events for the country’s public lands on National Public Lands Day.
KENTUCKY STATE

