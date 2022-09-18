Read full article on original website
Related
wkyufm.org
‘Our rainbow after the storm’: Students in flood-hit eastern Kentucky finally return to school
Morning fog hovered in the mountains above Hindman Elementary as buses arrived Monday. After more than a month of delay, it was finally the first day back for Knott County Schools. A kindergartner in a ponytail took small steps toward the entrance with her mother. There were tear streaks on...
wkyufm.org
Crittenden County educator named Kentucky Teacher of the Year
A middle school educator from Crittenden County is Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year for 2023. Mandy Perez was honored on Tuesday in a ceremony at the State Capitol. She teaches English and Language Arts at Crittenden County Middle School. Perez, who has been in the classroom 18 years, called...
wkyufm.org
Entry fees waived on National Public Lands Day in Kentucky this coming weekend
The National Park Service will waive fees at national parks, monuments, forests and other federal public lands around Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 24. For the last 29 years, The National Environmental Education Foundation has partnered with the National Park Service to celebrate nature and hold the largest single day of volunteer events for the country’s public lands on National Public Lands Day.
Comments / 0