Pittsburgh, PA

Patriots rely on defense to edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14

By Will Graves
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and the New England Patriots edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14.

The Patriots remained without an 0-2 start since 2001 by taking advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s biggest gaffe came on a muffed punt in the third quarter by ex-Patriot Gunner Olszewski. The miscue set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris that gave New England an 11-point lead it didn’t relinquish.

Flacco rallies Jets with 31-30 comeback over Browns

Mitch Trubisky passed for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

