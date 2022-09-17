ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Colorado State QB Millen showing his resiliency

Sorting through the shortcomings of the Colorado State football season so far, one thing has become very clear. CSU quarterback Clay Millen is tough. No other Division I quarterback has taken the beating Millen has this season. CSU has allowed more sacks (23) than any other team — the next closest is Arkon with 15 allowed.
