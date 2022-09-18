Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Florence Pugh SLAYS the red carpet at Venice Film Festival with out of this world look
The long-awaited premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling took place at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night. And Florence Pugh, 26, certainly made sure to steal the show with her entrance in a leggy playsuit, as she came face to face with Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles amid rumors of a feud between the two actresses.
Jennifer Lopez wore THREE custom wedding gowns when she tied the knot to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her union with husband Ben Affleck with three utterly jaw-dropping bridal looks custom-made by Ralph Lauren and more than $2 million worth of jewelry. Lopez and Affleck, who previously married in a surprise Las Vegas chapel ceremony back in July, said their "I dos" for a second...
Kiernan Shipka to star opposite Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evens in holiday event film 'Red One'
Kiernan Shipka has been cast to star in an upcoming holiday event film, titled Red One, opposite Holiday legends Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and Chris Evens. Despite being better known for her spooky counterpart Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale, the actress is trading broomsticks and cobwebs for Christmas trees and cookies (kind of).
New movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction green-lit as Anne Hathaway signs to star
Harry Styles hive, rise up! Anne Hathaway has just been cast as the lead in the film adaptation of a popular fan-fiction book, The Idea of You, inspired by the former One Direction member, Harry Styles. Based on Robinne Lee's smash hit debut novel of the same name (originally published...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dwayne Johnson unleashes destruction in the new Black Adam trailer
Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson surprised moviegoers at a Black Adam test screening and confirmed that the film’s second full-length trailer would be arriving in a matter of days. The last few months have already given us lots of footage of Johnson’s first go-round as titular anti-hero. But now, Johnson has made good on his promise. The new Black Adam trailer has come at last, and it gives fans plenty to chew on until the movie hits the big screen next month.
Robert Downey Jr. has touching message for wife of 17 years on anniversary
Robert Downey Jr. celebrated the true love in his life Saturday while celebrating his 17-year wedding anniversary with his wife Susan. The 57-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor shared a snap across his social media platforms from their Jewish wedding ceremony in New York. The couple met while working on the 2003...
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations made against him
23-year-old Sumner Stroh captivated the internet on September 19, 2022, after uploading a tell-all TikTok that went viral in which she revealed she was having an alleged affair with married man, Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine. In her TikTok video, Stroh claimed that she carried out a year-long affair with...
It's official! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating following weeks of speculation
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly officially dating following weeks of speculation! A source confirmed the rumors to Entertainment Weekly, by telling the publication that they're "the real deal". The source said: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Lopez reveals she and Ben Affleck had stomach bugs during wedding weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just gave the term love bugs a whole new meaning. The Jenny From the Block singer recounted their wedding in Sept. 1 edition of her "On The JLo" newsletter, detailing a few glitches that occurred that weekend in Georgia. "All of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week," she wrote, "that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."
Ryan Reynolds celebrates wife Blake Lively's birthday with sweet tribute
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples since tying the knot nearly a decade ago. And the 45-year-old Deadpool star had nothing but kind words for his longtime partner as he honored her 35th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're...
Florence Pugh gushes over Chris Pine's photography skills from Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh took a moment to take note of all the "hard work" of the "cast and crew who helped to make [Don't Worry Darling] movie" and gushed over her co-star Chris Pine's impressive photography skills from the red carpet premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.
Vanessa Hudgens praises pal Sarah Hyland on her wedding day
Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating "the ultimate bride," Sarah Hyland, by going above and beyond in her bridesmaid duties. On the Modern Family actress' wedding day, the actress took a moment to celebrate her best friend. The former High School Musical actress took to her Instagram to show love to her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lea Michele stepping away from Fanny Brice role in Broadway Funny Girl for 10 days
After sitting out Saturday’s performance of Funny Girl due to “early signs and symptoms of COVID,” Lea Michele confirmed she has tested positive for COVID. “Due to current Broadway protocols, she will return on Tuesday, September 20th,” said a statement from the production. Julie Benko,...
Olivia Wilde dismisses tension rumours between her and Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde isn't too wild about the alleged drama surrounding her and actress Florence Pugh. In response to recent rumors, the actress-director is dismissing speculation that there's any tension between the two ladies. Since production first began on Wilde's second film, Don't Worry Darling, rumors of their supposed rift have...
Kanye West sets record straight on THAT viral diarrhea post
Kanye West has returned to Instagram with a - BANG! - to say the least, after the rapper, who last year legally changed his name to "Ye", shared a series of controversial social media posts online, which inevitably, found their way on TikTok. TikTok is notorious for changing the narrative...
'A magical night!' Nina Dobrev shares images from friend Sarah Hyland's intimate wedding to Wells Adams
Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to share special moments from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ long-awaited nuptials in Santa Ynez, California on Tuesday. The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, was seen posing with the actress while sharing a look at the bride and groom at the altar. Dobrev took her boyfriend, former Olympic Snowboarder, Shaun White, as her plus one to the star-studded event that took place at a central California winery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harry Styles references Chris Pine spit-gate during live performance
Harry Styles has joked on stage that he "went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine", while resuming his US tour at New York's Madison Square Garden. Social media was ablaze on Tuesday after a journalist suggested Styles appeared to spit as he was sitting down next to Pine at the premiere of their new film Don't Worry Darling in Venice.
Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy Award for FINAL performance as T'Challa
Forever star, Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Emmy win during Saturday’s Creative Arts ceremony for his role in Marvel’s What If…? series. The late star won the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in the “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” episode. He was nominated in the category alongside F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), Jessica Walter (Archer), and Jeffrey Wright (What If…?).
Mindy Kaling enjoys a night of stargazing with daughter Katherine and BJ Novak
Mindy Kaling has added star gazing to the list of fun things to do with her daughter. The actress, 43, shed some light on the experience she shared with her daughter Katherine, four, and her The Office co-star and friend BJ Novak, Saturday night. The sighting comes after Mindy recently...
A new Netflix movie with Lindsay Lohan announced as actress returns to Hollywood
Lindsay Lohan's next Netflix film has been revealed. While fans already know the actress, 36, is set to star in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas (which premieres in November), the streaming service has now announced that she'll also be appearing in its new movie Irish Wish. So what...
Floor8
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0