Las Vegas, NV

Floor8

Kiernan Shipka to star opposite Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evens in holiday event film 'Red One'

Kiernan Shipka has been cast to star in an upcoming holiday event film, titled Red One, opposite Holiday legends Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and Chris Evens. Despite being better known for her spooky counterpart Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale, the actress is trading broomsticks and cobwebs for Christmas trees and cookies (kind of).
MOVIES
Floor8

Dwayne Johnson unleashes destruction in the new Black Adam trailer

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson surprised moviegoers at a Black Adam test screening and confirmed that the film’s second full-length trailer would be arriving in a matter of days. The last few months have already given us lots of footage of Johnson’s first go-round as titular anti-hero. But now, Johnson has made good on his promise. The new Black Adam trailer has come at last, and it gives fans plenty to chew on until the movie hits the big screen next month.
MOVIES
Floor8

Jennifer Lopez reveals she and Ben Affleck had stomach bugs during wedding weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just gave the term love bugs a whole new meaning. The Jenny From the Block singer recounted their wedding in Sept. 1 edition of her "On The JLo" newsletter, detailing a few glitches that occurred that weekend in Georgia. "All of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week," she wrote, "that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens praises pal Sarah Hyland on her wedding day

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating "the ultimate bride," Sarah Hyland, by going above and beyond in her bridesmaid duties. On the Modern Family actress' wedding day, the actress took a moment to celebrate her best friend. The former High School Musical actress took to her Instagram to show love to her...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Olivia Wilde dismisses tension rumours between her and Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde isn't too wild about the alleged drama surrounding her and actress Florence Pugh. In response to recent rumors, the actress-director is dismissing speculation that there's any tension between the two ladies. Since production first began on Wilde's second film, Don't Worry Darling, rumors of their supposed rift have...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Kanye West sets record straight on THAT viral diarrhea post

Kanye West has returned to Instagram with a - BANG! - to say the least, after the rapper, who last year legally changed his name to "Ye", shared a series of controversial social media posts online, which inevitably, found their way on TikTok. TikTok is notorious for changing the narrative...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

'A magical night!' Nina Dobrev shares images from friend Sarah Hyland's intimate wedding to Wells Adams

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to share special moments from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ long-awaited nuptials in Santa Ynez, California on Tuesday. The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, was seen posing with the actress while sharing a look at the bride and groom at the altar. Dobrev took her boyfriend, former Olympic Snowboarder, Shaun White, as her plus one to the star-studded event that took place at a central California winery.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Floor8

Harry Styles references Chris Pine spit-gate during live performance

Harry Styles has joked on stage that he "went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine", while resuming his US tour at New York's Madison Square Garden. Social media was ablaze on Tuesday after a journalist suggested Styles appeared to spit as he was sitting down next to Pine at the premiere of their new film Don't Worry Darling in Venice.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy Award for FINAL performance as T'Challa

Forever star, Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Emmy win during Saturday’s Creative Arts ceremony for his role in Marvel’s What If…? series. The late star won the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in the “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” episode. He was nominated in the category alongside F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), Jessica Walter (Archer), and Jeffrey Wright (What If…?).
CELEBRITIES
