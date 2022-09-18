ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Johnstown company donates school supplies to local teachers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials with C.J.L. Engineering in Johnstown are in the middle of distributing their annual teacher's toolboxes. The team made a delivery stop Tuesday afternoon at Ferndale Elementary School. Their marketing team has been giving tote boxes, backpacks, rulers, pencils, crayons, notebooks, hand sanitizer and...
WJAC TV

DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
WJAC TV

Officials investigating cause of early morning house fire in Westmont

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Westmont Borough. 911 officials say crews from eight area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1100 block of Luzerne Street extension, around 5 a.m. Thursday. Authorities confirmed...
WJAC TV

Dynamic duo receivers at Saint Francis

LORETTO, PA (WJAC) - A dynamic duo for Saint Francis is leading the way in the Northeast Conference. Makai Jackson and Dawson Snyder are both in the top 10 of the NEC for receiving yards per game. Jackson, a true freshman, earned national honors this week as the FCS National...
WJAC TV

Vision Together 2025 President/CEO Tedesco resigns

There is a change in leadership coming to a Johnstown civic group. Vision Together 2025's President and CEO Mike Tedesco has submitted his letter of resignation, the group confirmed to 6 News Tuesday. Tedesco told The Tribune-Democrat Tuesday he is pursuing other “entrepreneurial opportunities" in the region. It comes...
