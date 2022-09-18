Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Local Quaker meeting hosts journalist and author Cody McDevitt at Still Listening series
The Dunnings Creek Friends Meeting, a local Quaker meeting, hosted journalist and author Cody McDevitt of Somerset as the first speaker in their ‘Still Listening’ guest speaker series on local history in September. McDevitt spoke about his book, "Banished From Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Western Pennsylvania," which tells...
WJAC TV
Johnstown company donates school supplies to local teachers
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials with C.J.L. Engineering in Johnstown are in the middle of distributing their annual teacher's toolboxes. The team made a delivery stop Tuesday afternoon at Ferndale Elementary School. Their marketing team has been giving tote boxes, backpacks, rulers, pencils, crayons, notebooks, hand sanitizer and...
WJAC TV
How sweet! Local fudge company employs autistic individuals, partners with War Memorial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Events held at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown just got a little sweeter!. A small fudge company landed a deal with the arena and their treats will be sold at all events beginning in October. Spectrum Fudge was created by a Johnstown native and...
WJAC TV
Silo-related rescues: a closer look at what equipment fire departments use
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Amish father and his two sons were killed Wednesday morning in Centre County in a silo accident on their family farm. Coroner Sayers says the three died as a result of asphyxiation from the gasses inside the silo. In light of that recent...
WJAC TV
Everett woman accused of killing young boy, 3, over Memorial Day weekend to stand trial
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — An Everett woman who was charged with homicide earlier this year in the death of a 3-year-old boy over the Memorial Day weekend will soon head to trial. According to online court records, all charges against 31-year-old Chelsea Cooley were waived for court Wednesday...
WJAC TV
2022 Scholar Athlete: Berlin Brothersvalley's Gracyn Sechler & Windber's John Shuster
Week five's 2022 Scholar Athlete nominees include Berlin Brothersvalley's Gracyn Sechler and Windber's John Shuster. They’ll have a chance to win $5,000 in tuition towards their chosen school provided by Memorial Highway Chevrolet.
WJAC TV
DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
WJAC TV
Officials investigating cause of early morning house fire in Westmont
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Westmont Borough. 911 officials say crews from eight area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1100 block of Luzerne Street extension, around 5 a.m. Thursday. Authorities confirmed...
WJAC TV
SCI Somerset holds first in-person emergency 'training exercise' since pandemic
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Wednesday morning at SCI Somerset, multiple agencies practiced what they would do in a 'real life' emergency situation. "It's really good for our staff to see this. It's good for us to practice this ourselves." That's what SCI Somerset Superintendent Eric Tice told 6...
WJAC TV
Jury selection begins for man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook marketplace sale
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office confirmed that jury selection is underway for the trial of Cambria County man accused of stabbing a local woman during a Facebook marketplace sale last year. Joshua Gorgone, now age 27, is charged with homicide in...
WJAC TV
Dynamic duo receivers at Saint Francis
LORETTO, PA (WJAC) - A dynamic duo for Saint Francis is leading the way in the Northeast Conference. Makai Jackson and Dawson Snyder are both in the top 10 of the NEC for receiving yards per game. Jackson, a true freshman, earned national honors this week as the FCS National...
WJAC TV
Sheriff: Wanted Cambria Co. man arrested in Johnstown with over 20 grams of meth
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County Sheriff's Office say a wanted man was taken into custody Monday while in possession of over 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Authorities say 42-year-old Eric Cassick was arrested at a residence along McKinley Ave. in the city of Johnstown...
WJAC TV
Vision Together 2025 President/CEO Tedesco resigns
There is a change in leadership coming to a Johnstown civic group. Vision Together 2025's President and CEO Mike Tedesco has submitted his letter of resignation, the group confirmed to 6 News Tuesday. Tedesco told The Tribune-Democrat Tuesday he is pursuing other “entrepreneurial opportunities" in the region. It comes...
