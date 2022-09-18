Read full article on original website
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
As previously reported, Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut last night at Grand Slam Dynamite in New York. She came to the ring following the interim women’s title match and stared down the participants. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on her debut. She wrote:...
WWE News: Edmonton Oilers Co-Branded Shirt on Raw, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show
– WWE will have a co-branded t-shirt with he Edmonton Oilers for the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw in Edmonton on Monday. You can check out that shirt below:. – UpUpDownDown had some more Battle of the Brands this week:. – WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on G4’s Attack...
NHL Star Talks Experience Attending WWE Raw, Says ‘You Might See Me In The Ring One Day’
NHL star Pat Maroon attended an episode of Raw over the summer, and he recently talked about his love of wrestling. The Tampa Bay Lighting forward spoke at a press event as captured by Jay Recher and was asked about attending the July 18th episode of Raw in Tampa, joking (or teasing?) that he might want to step in the ring at some point.
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night 12 Results: United Empire Wins Main Event
NJPW held night twelve of its Burning Spirit tour yesterday at Gran Messe Kumamoto in Mashiki, Kumamoto, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & KENTA) def. United Empire (Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) * BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) def....
New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.
Joey Janela Says Tony Khan Hated His Vignettes With Sonny Kiss
A fan on Twitter recently commented on the vignettes that aired on AEW Dynamite for Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss when they started their tag team. Janela, who has since exited the company, revealed that AEW CEO Tony Khan didn’t like them at the time. He wrote: “Tony hates...
Card Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong: Taiji Ishimori vs. Alan Angels
– NJPW has announced the card for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. This week’s show features matchups from Fighting Spirit Unleashed. The new episode airs on Saturday, September 24 on New Japan World and FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:. * QT Marshall vs Keita. * Christopher...
Tony Khan on Learning Who He Can Rely on in Fallout of AEW All Out
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke to Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on what he learned dealing with the fallout of All Out: “Don’t forget that you have great people around you. No matter who you are, there are people around you. Everyone has different situations, family, friends, people at work, people at school, but don’t forget there are people who care about you and want to see you succeed. We had a lot of stuff happening, but there are a lot of great people at AEW that want to make the company go and no matter what the problem is, those are people who want to be here and make the company work. Before the Tournament of Champions, a lot of people in the tournament stepped up and said, ‘I don’t care what’s happening, I love this place, I love you and I want to make it great. I’m here for whatever you need.’ To hear those words of reassurance from people like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson means a lot.”
AEW News: Wardlow Suggests Name For Team With Samoa Joe, Cody Rhodes Wishes Arn Anderson Happy Birthday
Wardlow has an idea in mind for his team with Samoa Joe ahead of their match on AEW Rampage. The AEW TBS Champion, who will team with Joe against Josh Woods and Tony Nese on Friday’s show, took to Twitter to suggest a name that keeps it simple in “WardJoe”:
WWE On Location Royal Rumble Packages On Sale, Including Guaranteed Entrance Ramp Tickets
WWE has announced that On Location packages for the Royal Rumble are now on sale, which include guaranteed entrance ramp tickets. Packages start at $260 and go all the way up to $3,750. WWE’s On Location Packages Guarantee Entrance Ramp Tickets for Royal Rumble, One Week Left Until General On-Sale...
AEW News: Adam Cole Says He’s Running the Show When He Returns, New Shirts Available, AEW Dark Elevation Highlights
– AEW star Adam Cole posted a message earlier today on Twitter, writing that he’s running the show when he returns. Cole wrote, “I’m running s*** when I’m back. Seriously. Save the tweet. Otherwise…”. Cole has recently been out of action after suffering a concussion.
NXT North American Title Vacated, New Champion to Be Determined At Halloween Havoc
The WWE NXT North American Title is now vacant after Solo Sikoa was forced to give it up on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show opened with Shawn Michaels calling Carmelo Hayes and Sikoa into his office, revealing that since Sikoa was not scheduled to face Sikoa when he won the title last week, he was not the champion.
Impact News: Sami Callihan Gets Bloody In Contract Signing, Violent By Design Rises Again
– Sami Callihan ended up bloody in the main event segment of this week’s Impact Wrestling, using it to sign the Barbed Wire Massacre contract. Tonight’s show saw the contract signing between Moose, Steve Maclin and Callihan headline, which led to violence with Maclin stabbed Callihan with the pen. Things erupted into chaos and Moose lured Maclin into a trap before Callihan came out on top and used the blood from his head to sign the contract with a handprint:
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Review 9.21.22
September 21st, 2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It’s a HUGE special Dynamite tonight. Last time they were here, we got the Omega/Danielson classic (****¾) and every match here is for a championship, making for a big card. ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli [c] (7-0)...
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Recounts Scary Situation On Airplane, Kayla Braxton Recalls Sleep Paralysis
– Alexa Bliss was witness to a scary situation on a recent flight, and recounted the situation on Twitter today. The WWE star posted to Twitter to note that a small child on the flight had a seizure and “was not responding,” as you can see below:. Just...
