Awendaw, SC

Stove catches fire in Awendaw-area home Sunday

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) responded to a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday afternoon.

According to the AMFD, crews were dispatched to a home on Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

    Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District
    Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

AMFD said that the fire began at the stove and caused damage to the kitchen area.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

