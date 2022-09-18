Read full article on original website
Venom Star Tom Hardy Goes Viral After Winning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Tom Hardy is best known around these parts for his portrayals of comic book characters Bane and Venom. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor has another thing to add to his resume: tournament-winning martial artist. Saturday, The Dark Knight Rises star entered a Brazilian Jiu-JItsu championship being held in England by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships. Competing under his real name of Edward Hardy, the actor eventually walked away with a gold medal.
Is AEW's Ranking System Dead?
AEW's ranking system has been a contentious talking point among fans ever since the concept was first introduced. There's been a heavy emphasis on wins and losses mattering within the company since its earliest days and once its initial champions were crowned a set of Top 5 rankings were introduced for the Men's, Women's and Tag Team Division. And while said rankings have often been in the background of storylines, they don't always make the most sense. A wrestler can build up wins on Dark/Dark Elevation tapings and suddenly jump into the Top 5 without appearing on Dynamite or Rampage. And in other cases, like with FTR sitting at the No. 1 spot in the tag team division for months without getting a title shot, they can be outright ignored without rhyme or reason.
WWE Makes Shocking Change to NXT North American Title, Halloween Havoc Tournament Details Revealed
WWE wasted no time in getting things started on tonight's NXT, as North American Champion Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes ran into each other when heading to Shawn Michaels' office. Michaels greeted both stars but had some unfortunate news for both of them, revealing that since Sikoa wasn't officially part of the NXT roster right now and wasn't even included in the fan vote, that he wasn't eligible to challenge for the Title in the first place, so he would have to surrender the Title. Hayes couldn't have been more thrilled, but he got bad news too, and this will all be settled when a new NXT North American Champion will be crowned at Halloween Havoc.
AEW Grand Slam Preview: Night of Homegrown Champions?
All Elite Wrestling presents its annual New York City showcase in just a matter of hours. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam burst onto the scene this time last year and housed over 18,000 fans and generated one of the company's highest ratings to date. While this year's Grand Slam is without top names like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and CM Punk, it once again promises to be a paradigm shift for the young promotion. The two-hour block of television will bring five matches to TBS including a world title bout that promises to crown a new champion.
AEW Star Clarifies That They're Not Actually Leaving the Company
Sammy Guevara took to social media following his loss to Jon Moxley and last week's AEW Dynamite and indicated that he might be leaving the company. But "The Spanish God" uploaded his latest vlog on Wednesday and explained that, while he contemplated it, he's not departing the company. Guevara took part in the first match in AEW Dynamite history, has held the TNT Championship a record three times and is considered one of the "Four Pillars" of the AEW originals alongside MJF, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy.
AEW Grand Slam Rampage Spoilers Revealed
AEW Grand Slam delivered a thrilling two hours of Dynamite tonight, and after the show went off the air it was time to film this week's Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. We've got full spoilers on what went down during the show right here, though if you would rather go in un-spoiled you can certainly check out more on what happened during tonight's Dynamite right here. If you do want to know what went down to get hyped for Friday's show though, we've got you covered, as ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was in attendance, and it starts with a wrestling Legend showing up to help Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for Friday's show so you've been warned.
Saraya Makes First Comments Since AEW Debut
The All Elite Wrestling women's division just added another superstar. Saraya made her AEW debut shortly following the AEW Women's Championship four-way match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, coming to the aid of Toni Storm and Athena. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, this is Saraya's first appearance inside a wrestling ring in nearly three years. After retiring from in-ring competition due to injury in April 2018, Saraya held various on-screen roles in WWE for the remainder of her contract. She worked as an authority figure, a manager, and a correspondent for the short-lived WWE Backstage studio show on FS1. Her leap to AEW marks the first time Saraya is working outside of WWE in nearly a decade, and the first-ever NXT Women's Champion appears to be all smiles.
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
Saraya (Paige) Arrives in AEW at AEW Grand Slam
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in the WWE, made her surprise AEW arrival at the AEW Grand Slam event on Wednesday night. Midway through the show, Toni Storm successfully retained her Interim AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way against Athena, Seran Deeb, and Dr. Britt Baker by rolling up the latter. Baker, bloodied up fro the match, then jumped Storm from behind alongside Rebel. Jamie Hayter hit the ring, only to reveal she was still on Baker's side.
Is Captain Insano About to Debut in AEW
AEW filed for the trademark to Paul Wight's Captain Insano alter ego from the Adam Sandler comedy "The Waterboy" last year and Wight has since indicated that he'll wrestle as the character at some point. Wight has been with AEW since February 2021 operating as both a commentator and wrestler but hasn't been in the ring since March.
WWE's Triple H Reveals When The Undertaker's Ear Was Almost Ripped Off By Stone Cold Steve Austin
Triple H has been around for some of the biggest moments in WWE history and was in the ring with some of WWE's biggest stars as well, so there are likely all sorts of behind-the-scenes stories that he has yet to share. One such story was revealed during a new interview with Sport Bible, where he talked about the time that The Undertaker's ear was clipped by Stone Cold Steve Austin's boot and resulted in Undertaker's ear hanging off. Triple H had to put pressure on his ear until they could fly home and get him to a plastic surgeon, and that resulted in a very long but memorable flight to the United States.
AEW Grand Slam: Chris Jericho Defeats Claudio Castagnoli for Eighth Major World Championship
All Elite Wrestling took over Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for its annual Grand Slam event. Wednesday night's Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off by determining the Ring of Honor World Championship, the first of five championship bouts set for the live episode. Champion Claudio Castagnoli has defended the title several times in recent weeks, and he has been on a collision course with Chris Jericho, who has been seeking his eighth major championship.
Popular WWE Faction Wants AJ Styles to Join
AJ Styles was confronted by Finn Balor backstage during this week's Monday Night Raw and it was pointed out that, despite the two working together to try and bring down The Judgement Day back at Hell in a Cell they hadn't interacted since Balor became a prominent member of the group. The tense interaction ended with Balor hinting at Styles joining the group, though "The Phenomenal One" didn't seem very interested.
One Piece Hypes Luffy's Big Dream in Emotional Crew Scene
Monkey D. Luffy has been vying to become the pirate king since One Piece's earliest stories, with the Straw Hat Captain assembling his crew in helping him to achieve this dream. While Luffy's dream remains a mystery to readers that have followed the manga for decades, the Straw Hat Pirates have finally heard what Monkey wants to achieve by gaining the crown and the reactions across the board are well worth the admission price as the Final Arc continues.
