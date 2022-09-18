ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Princeton ties Hopewell Valley - Girls soccer recap

Holly Howes and Alysse Kiesewetter scored second-half goals to help Princeton rally for a 2-2 tie with Hopewell Valley in Princeton. Katie Clarke and Julianna Somers found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley, which built a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a tie.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap

Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Ramapo over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Megan Twomey led with two goals while Kate Langfelder, Grace Galluci, Grace Saxton and Kendall Schmidt scored for Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 6-1 victory at home over Demarest. Ramapo improves to 4-0 while Demarest is now 1-4. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Madison blanks Hanover Park - Girls soccer recap

Erin Kleiven scored a goal in the 56th minute and this proved to be the game-winner in Madison’s 1-0 victory over Hanover Park in Madison. Riley Holland made five saves to preserve the shutout of Hanover Park (3-3-1). The first half was a defensive battle before Laurene Creteau was...
MADISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Downingtown, PA
Sports
Morristown, NJ
Sports
City
Downingtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
NJ.com

No. 2 Pingry edges Monroe - Boys soccer recap

Nikolaos Deliargyris scored a goal that turned into the game-winner for Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it shutout Monroe 1-0 in Monroe. Nick Lorenzo was credited with the assist on Deliargyris’ goal for Pingry (5-0-1). That would be all the team needed as Matt Marsico made six saves in net to preserve the shutout.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren over Jefferson - Boys soccer recap

Michael Ferro scored twice while Nick Sempruch knocked in another as North Warren won at home, 3-1, over Jefferson. Olaf Anderson dished two assists while Jake Oliveira had one for North Warren (2-3), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sam Merkin put Jefferson (2-4) on the scoreboard. “The N.J. High School...
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Hanover Park over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

Val Della Grazia scored a pair of goals as Hanover Park edged Kinnelon 3-2 in East Hanover. Alejandro Corravubias-Nino also scored and Dylan Welby added an assist in the win. Hanover Park improved to 4-0 and Kinnelon fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
KINNELON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jamboree#Mainline#The Boys#Putnam Science Lrb Ct
NJ.com

Nutley over Payne Tech - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Smyth, Adam Ageeb and Aidan Torres each scored a goal to lead Nutley to a 3-0 win over Payne Tech in Newark. Aarav Jain collected two assists for Payne Tech, which led 1-0 at the break and pulled away with two goals in the second half.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

DeLeo’s big night leads Clearview past Williamstown - Field hockey recap

Clearview easily defended its home turf after shutting out Williamstown 8-0 behind a five goal effort from Darian DeLeo. After scoring one goal in each of the previous three games, DeLeo’s breakout performance and helped Clearview (4-0) make easy work of Williamstown (2-4) in conference play. Brielle Sharkey and Ava Payne each had an assist, while Alaina Lomanaco had two assists.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Glassboro ties Buena - Girls soccer recap

Megan Keating stopped all 10 shots she faced to help Glassboro battle Buena to a 0-0 tie in Buena. Glassboro snapped a two-game losing streak and is now 2-2-1. Buena’s record is 2-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

South Plainfield over New Brunswick - Girls soccer recap

Genesis Garces Gomez scored twice and assisted on another goal as South Plainfield got to a big start and beat New Brunswick, 6-2, in New Brunswick. The Tigers (5-2), who led 3-0 at halftime, also received two goals from Evalyn Szalanzci. Ashley Mangandi and Alexandra Gibson each scored as ell in the game while Gabriela Ardon made 13 saves.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow and Cliffside Park tie - Girls soccer recap

Sophia Gomez tallied 15 saves for Dwight-Morrow and Kaylyn Benitez made 14 for Cliffside Park as the two teams played to a 3-3 tie in Cliffside Park. Camila Quinchia scored three times to lead Dwight-Morrow (3-2-1) while Sara Gomez recorded two assists. For Cliffside Park (2-2-1), Sarah Zekri-Khanfri netted a...
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair Kimberley over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap

Omar Martinez had a goal and an assist and Montclair Kimberley rallied in the second half to beat Cedar Grove 3-2 in Montclair. Nate Johnson and Nick Baum also scored for Montclair Kimberley, which overcame a 2-1 deficit at halftime and evened its record at 3-3. Branden Cadigan and Dillon...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy