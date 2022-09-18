Read full article on original website
Princeton ties Hopewell Valley - Girls soccer recap
Holly Howes and Alysse Kiesewetter scored second-half goals to help Princeton rally for a 2-2 tie with Hopewell Valley in Princeton. Katie Clarke and Julianna Somers found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley, which built a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a tie.
Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap
Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
No. 6 Ramapo over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Megan Twomey led with two goals while Kate Langfelder, Grace Galluci, Grace Saxton and Kendall Schmidt scored for Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 6-1 victory at home over Demarest. Ramapo improves to 4-0 while Demarest is now 1-4. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Madison blanks Hanover Park - Girls soccer recap
Erin Kleiven scored a goal in the 56th minute and this proved to be the game-winner in Madison’s 1-0 victory over Hanover Park in Madison. Riley Holland made five saves to preserve the shutout of Hanover Park (3-3-1). The first half was a defensive battle before Laurene Creteau was...
No. 2 Pingry edges Monroe - Boys soccer recap
Nikolaos Deliargyris scored a goal that turned into the game-winner for Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it shutout Monroe 1-0 in Monroe. Nick Lorenzo was credited with the assist on Deliargyris’ goal for Pingry (5-0-1). That would be all the team needed as Matt Marsico made six saves in net to preserve the shutout.
Freehold Township over Middletown North - Boys soccer recap
Jake Visco scored in overtime off an assist from Tyler Santos to lift Freehold Township to a thrilling 1-0 win over Middletown North in Middletown. Freehold Township won its fifth straight game and improved to 5-1.
North Warren over Jefferson - Boys soccer recap
Michael Ferro scored twice while Nick Sempruch knocked in another as North Warren won at home, 3-1, over Jefferson. Olaf Anderson dished two assists while Jake Oliveira had one for North Warren (2-3), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sam Merkin put Jefferson (2-4) on the scoreboard. “The N.J. High School...
Hanover Park over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Val Della Grazia scored a pair of goals as Hanover Park edged Kinnelon 3-2 in East Hanover. Alejandro Corravubias-Nino also scored and Dylan Welby added an assist in the win. Hanover Park improved to 4-0 and Kinnelon fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Nutley over Payne Tech - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Smyth, Adam Ageeb and Aidan Torres each scored a goal to lead Nutley to a 3-0 win over Payne Tech in Newark. Aarav Jain collected two assists for Payne Tech, which led 1-0 at the break and pulled away with two goals in the second half.
DeLeo’s big night leads Clearview past Williamstown - Field hockey recap
Clearview easily defended its home turf after shutting out Williamstown 8-0 behind a five goal effort from Darian DeLeo. After scoring one goal in each of the previous three games, DeLeo’s breakout performance and helped Clearview (4-0) make easy work of Williamstown (2-4) in conference play. Brielle Sharkey and Ava Payne each had an assist, while Alaina Lomanaco had two assists.
Rumson-Fair Haven over Holmdel - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Steets scored one goal and assisted on the other to lift Rumson-Fair Haven to a 2-0 win over Holmdel in Rumson. Ella Mason also scored and Stella Saad had an assist in the win.
Robbinsville prevails in 2OT against Hightstown - Girls soccer recap
Emily Morgan finished with one goal and two assists as Robbinsville scored in double overtime to notch a 4-3 victory over Hightstown in Robbinsville. There was plenty of back-and-forth action in this one. Hightstown (5-2) led 2-1 at halftime but Robbinsville (5-2) was able to tie the game and send it to overtime.
East Orange over Orange - Boys soccer recap
Salas Toussaint scored the only goal of the game in the first half to send East Orange to a 1-0 win over Orange in Orange. Goodness Izuehie turned away all 10 shots he faced for the shutout as East Orange improved to 3-2.
Girls volleyball: Gloucester Tech snags key win over rival Kingsway (PHOTOS)
Tri-County rivalry matchups have a way of bringing out the best in teams, and on Thursday afternoon Gloucester Tech stepped up to get exactly the kind of win they needed against a game opponent in Kingsway. Led by Ava Friel’s team-high six kills, the Cheetahs took a two-set road win...
Glassboro ties Buena - Girls soccer recap
Megan Keating stopped all 10 shots she faced to help Glassboro battle Buena to a 0-0 tie in Buena. Glassboro snapped a two-game losing streak and is now 2-2-1. Buena’s record is 2-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
South Plainfield over New Brunswick - Girls soccer recap
Genesis Garces Gomez scored twice and assisted on another goal as South Plainfield got to a big start and beat New Brunswick, 6-2, in New Brunswick. The Tigers (5-2), who led 3-0 at halftime, also received two goals from Evalyn Szalanzci. Ashley Mangandi and Alexandra Gibson each scored as ell in the game while Gabriela Ardon made 13 saves.
Dwight-Morrow and Cliffside Park tie - Girls soccer recap
Sophia Gomez tallied 15 saves for Dwight-Morrow and Kaylyn Benitez made 14 for Cliffside Park as the two teams played to a 3-3 tie in Cliffside Park. Camila Quinchia scored three times to lead Dwight-Morrow (3-2-1) while Sara Gomez recorded two assists. For Cliffside Park (2-2-1), Sarah Zekri-Khanfri netted a...
No. 7 Immaculate Heart shuts down Paramus Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry put in two goals while Caitlin Forshay and Lindsay Probst each added another as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 4-0, over Paramus Catholic. Daniella Osorio dished two assists while Jenna Ghiosay had one for Immaculate Heart (4-1), which led 3-0...
Montclair Kimberley over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Omar Martinez had a goal and an assist and Montclair Kimberley rallied in the second half to beat Cedar Grove 3-2 in Montclair. Nate Johnson and Nick Baum also scored for Montclair Kimberley, which overcame a 2-1 deficit at halftime and evened its record at 3-3. Branden Cadigan and Dillon...
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic Tech - Boys soccer recap
Luis Portillo scored one goal and assisted on the other to spark Paterson Kennedy to a 2-1 win over Passaic Tech in Wayne. Macedonio Sereno also scored for Paterson Kennedy, which raised its record to 4-1.
