Nikolaos Deliargyris scored a goal that turned into the game-winner for Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it shutout Monroe 1-0 in Monroe. Nick Lorenzo was credited with the assist on Deliargyris’ goal for Pingry (5-0-1). That would be all the team needed as Matt Marsico made six saves in net to preserve the shutout.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO