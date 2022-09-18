Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Norman Lewis Forster, 87, formerly of Roseville
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa with Father Dan Dorau and Father Bruce DeRammelaere as concelebrants. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Houghton with full military rites presented by...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, September 20, 2022
09/15/22 – 11:52 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Kristen Leelynn Grelk, 26, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue G, on 2 warrants for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/15/22 – 5:22 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report...
Pen City Current
HTC girls win tourney without dropping a set
FORT MADISON - The Holy Trinity Catholic girls swept through three matches Monday night to claim the title at the HTC Invitational at Shottenkirk Gym. The girls knocked off Fort Madison 21-5, 21-10, Keokuk 21-18, 21-12, and then dispatched Danville 21-17, 21-2 to take their bracket before rolling through Burlington 21-8, 21-9 in the championship match.
Pen City Current
Hounds test 4-0 mark with Panthers at Homecoming
FORT MADISON - The script for the Fort Madison football team is getting pretty consistent. Fort Madison has started 2-0 for the past seven years and went 6-0 in 2021, cracking the top 10 for the first time in more than 12 years, only to lose the final three games of the season.
Pen City Current
Crusaders again in SEI Superconference final round
WINFIELD — Holy Trinity’s volleyball team has accomplished everything it wanted from this week to this point. Now the Crusaders are where they want to be — in the final round of the SEI Superconference tournament. Holy Trinity swept through the opening night of the tournament on...
Pen City Current
Symphony is on its way to Fort Madison
FORT MADISON — American Cruise Lines proudly announces that American Symphony, the newest riverboat on the Mississippi, begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week, arriving in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Sunday, September 25th. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30th, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
