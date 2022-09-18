Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Queen Elizabeth is being ‘missed’ by her corgis, says a former trainer
Queen Elizabeth is “missed” by her corgis. The late monarch – who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years – bred 10 generations of the dog breed from being given a Pembroke Corgi named Susan at the age of 18 and now former trainer Dr. Roger Mugford has explained that the surviving pair, named Sandy and Muick, will be aware of her death as they go into the full-time care of her second son.
'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Drag Race UK Season 2 star George Ward -- a mental health and vaccination nurse whose stage name was Cherry Valentine -- has died at the age of 28. "it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George -- Cherry Valentine -- has tragically passed away," Ward's family said in a statement Thursday.
Comments / 0