Queen Elizabeth is “missed” by her corgis. The late monarch – who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years – bred 10 generations of the dog breed from being given a Pembroke Corgi named Susan at the age of 18 and now former trainer Dr. Roger Mugford has explained that the surviving pair, named Sandy and Muick, will be aware of her death as they go into the full-time care of her second son.

ANIMALS ・ 7 HOURS AGO