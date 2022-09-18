Read full article on original website
KXLY
Queen Elizabeth is being ‘missed’ by her corgis, says a former trainer
Queen Elizabeth is “missed” by her corgis. The late monarch – who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years – bred 10 generations of the dog breed from being given a Pembroke Corgi named Susan at the age of 18 and now former trainer Dr. Roger Mugford has explained that the surviving pair, named Sandy and Muick, will be aware of her death as they go into the full-time care of her second son.
'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life For Mother's Murder
Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother Barbara Waite in their British Columbia home.
