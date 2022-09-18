Read full article on original website
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
NBC Los Angeles
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena
Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
1 dead in 8-vehicle pileup on Southern California freeway
Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 […]
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Receives First Electric Fire Engine, Its New Home is in LA
The country's first fire engine has arrived and it's right here in LA. It's arrived at LA City Fire's Hollywood Station and it's ready to roll. "Hollywood and this particular district offers a very unique set of challenges, one that can test this apparatus to the extreme," said Department Chief Richard Fields from the LAFD.
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
kvta.com
Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places
Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle
Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival
Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million
The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
Overdose investigation launched after Montebello man dies while attending Nocturnal Wonderland music festival
Authorities have launched an overdose investigation in San Bernardino after a Montebello man attending a music festival died over the weekend. Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez, 27, attended the Nocturnal Wonderland music festival, held at Glen Helen Regional Park from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, when at some point he died.The circumstances leading up to the death are still unclear and friends and family are desperately searching for answers, calling upon local law enforcement to assist them in finding closure. The man's mother, Marcellina Rodriguez, is now hopeful that no other mother will have to feel the pain she feels after her son's death. "I don't...
onscene.tv
2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino
09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino.
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Make Multiple Arrests in Connection to Smash-and-Grab Burglary in Beverly Hills
A SWAT operation happened early Wednesday morning in Long Beach that ended in three arrests including the arrest of a teen in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary. About $2.9 million worth of jewelry was stolen in broad daylight as thieves armed with sledge hammers smashed the window of a Beverly Hills jewelry shop.
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20; suspect is arrested
A 46-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 8 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred outside a business in...
nbcpalmsprings.com
8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio
INDIO (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized today after being. attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle. Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel...
8-year-old boy in Indio seriously injured in dog mauling
An 8-year-old boy in Indio was seriously injured after he was attacked by his aunt’s dog Monday afternoon. According to Riverside County Animal Services, the boy was at his relative’s house on the 47000 block of Calle Diamante around 3 p.m. when the dog broke out of its kennel, ran straight for the boy, and […]
