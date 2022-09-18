KALAMAZOO, MI -- Worried the police are going to stop you from spray-painting your latest masterpiece at the city park?. To combat the issue of graffiti showing up on buildings in Kalamazoo, and to give artists a place to paint within the law, the Kalamazoo parks department constructed a designated wall that allows people to bring their own paint and create public art for all to see, within a set of guidelines.

