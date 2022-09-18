Read full article on original website
Battle Creek police locate vehicle matching one in drive-by that killed 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, MI — Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a toddler early Tuesday morning at a Battle Creek home. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, of Battle Creek, was shot around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the 100 block of Cliff Street. The toddler was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Southwest Michigan man charged with attempted murder of a police officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI -- A Mendon man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer for allegedly firing shots from a home as police were leaving the residence. St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies said Terrell Lamont Reese has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine counts of felony firearm.
Motorcyclist and passenger injured after crash in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- A motorcycle crash in Portage Wednesday left two people with non-life-threatening injuries. Portage Police and Fire responded to the scene of a crash on the intersection of East Center Avenue and Portage Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. A white minivan traveling west on East...
Kalamazoo man accused of killing 1-year-old pleads no contest
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing a 1-year-old pleaded no contest in the case. Savajay Dek-Hariyon Marvin Malory, now 21, of Kalamazoo, pleaded no contest to manslaughter Sept. 9 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Malory is accused of killing 1-year-old Tristan Mueller on Sept. 13, 2019, at...
Son accused of killing Portage oral surgeon to undergo another mental competency review
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing his father is undergoing another criminal responsibility examination. Scott Sterffy, 57, is charged with one felony count each of open murder and mutilation of dead bodies in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. He was ordered Aug. 24 to undergo a criminal responsibility...
First of 3 harassment complaints against Kalamazoo police chief made in July, emails show
KALAMAZOO, MI – At least three complaints have been filed against Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley Jr. Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 16, after allegations of harassment by city of Kalamazoo employees, the city has said. City officials have declined to define the type of harassment.
Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
Cannibal killer pleads guilty in murder of Kevin Bacon
CORUNNA, MI — Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019, has pleaded guilty. Latunski, 52, appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 22, and pleaded guilty as charged to open murder and mutilation of a body.
Driver trapped in crashed vehicle after fleeing police
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A motorist who fled police crashed into a parked vehicle before his vehicle rolled down an embankment and trapped him inside. The driver suffered minor injuries, Ionia Department of Public Safety said. The incident began at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, when police tried to...
Amtrak train derailment shuts down tracks in Jackson County
GRASS LAKE, MI -- An Amtrak train car hauling sugar was derailed while passing through Grass Lake Wednesday night, though the incident did not cause a hazmat issue, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Grass Lake Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the derailment at about 9:31 p.m....
Kalamazoo builds graffiti wall to give artists a safe place to paint
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Worried the police are going to stop you from spray-painting your latest masterpiece at the city park?. To combat the issue of graffiti showing up on buildings in Kalamazoo, and to give artists a place to paint within the law, the Kalamazoo parks department constructed a designated wall that allows people to bring their own paint and create public art for all to see, within a set of guidelines.
Father of Kevin Bacon reacts to son’s killer pleading guilty
CORUNNA, MI – It has been nearly three years since Karl Bacon has seen his son, but he still remembers him as a happy-go-lucky kid who excelled at making friends. Kevin Bacon, who was 25 when he was murdered in December 2019, was a psychology major, and had a bright future ahead of him, Karl said.
A lane of a well-traveled Jackson street is closing for a month for manhole work
JACKSON, MI – A lane of a well-traveled Jackson street is closing for about a month so AT&T can rehabilitate one of its manholes. Fourth Street is closing to southbound traffic at Griswold Street for the closure, which is not a city of Jackson initiative, city officials said. Construction...
Ann Arbor removing street parking to extend Division Street bikeway
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is removing four blocks of street parking to extend the new Division Street bikeway. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK the measure to eliminate parking for cars on the west side of Division from Hoover Avenue to Hill Street and on the east side of Division from Hill to Packard Street.
Ypsilanti artist creates mural to transform Parkridge Park’s basketball court
YPSILANTI, MI -- Weeds and trash once filled Parkridge Park’s basketball court, but now it’s covered in a colorful mural. Shannon Williams was born and raised in Ypsilanti and grew up playing basketball at the park on Harriet Street. He said a recent visit there made him want to coordinate a clean-up, and from there, he got the idea to spruce up the area with a mural.
3 aging oaks cut down outside Kalamazoo City Hall; new landscaping expected next year
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Three trees that were planted several decades ago next to Kalamazoo City Hall were removed this week after officials noticed a decline in their health over a few years, Deputy City Manager Jeff Chamberlain told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “City staff noticed a marked decline in the health of...
With Saline courthouse expansion on hold, Chelsea lobbies to preserve court services
CHELSEA, MI - Chelsea city leaders are rallying western Washtenaw County residents and communities to voice their support for maintaining court services in the city, which now houses one of the few county facilities west of Zeeb Road. On Monday, Sept. 19, they voted unanimously to draft a letter re-upping...
‘None of my business’: Judge dismisses Scio Township clerk’s lawsuit against board
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A Washtenaw County judge on Wednesday, Sept. 21 dismissed a lawsuit filed by Scio Township’s elected clerk against the rest of the township board. Clerk Jessica Flintoft had alleged in legal proceedings that her colleagues had illegally limited her authority under Michigan law, interfering with efforts to remedy what she says is a critically understaffed township financial team.
Kalamazoo’s new chief operating officer working toward a bright future for the city
KALAMAZOO, MI -- What’s your vision of Kalamazoo’s future?. For city of Kalamazoo Chief Operating Officer Laura Lam, the question is both professional and personal. Lam, 44, moved to the city of Kalamazoo with her family when she was in second grade. She graduated from Loy Norrix High School.
