Albion, MI

MLive

Battle Creek police locate vehicle matching one in drive-by that killed 2-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, MI — Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a toddler early Tuesday morning at a Battle Creek home. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, of Battle Creek, was shot around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the 100 block of Cliff Street. The toddler was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon, police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Southwest Michigan man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI -- A Mendon man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer for allegedly firing shots from a home as police were leaving the residence. St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies said Terrell Lamont Reese has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine counts of felony firearm.
MENDON, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of killing 1-year-old pleads no contest

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing a 1-year-old pleaded no contest in the case. Savajay Dek-Hariyon Marvin Malory, now 21, of Kalamazoo, pleaded no contest to manslaughter Sept. 9 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Malory is accused of killing 1-year-old Tristan Mueller on Sept. 13, 2019, at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Albion, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Albion, MI
MLive

Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Cannibal killer pleads guilty in murder of Kevin Bacon

CORUNNA, MI — Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019, has pleaded guilty. Latunski, 52, appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 22, and pleaded guilty as charged to open murder and mutilation of a body.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Driver trapped in crashed vehicle after fleeing police

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A motorist who fled police crashed into a parked vehicle before his vehicle rolled down an embankment and trapped him inside. The driver suffered minor injuries, Ionia Department of Public Safety said. The incident began at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, when police tried to...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo builds graffiti wall to give artists a safe place to paint

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Worried the police are going to stop you from spray-painting your latest masterpiece at the city park?. To combat the issue of graffiti showing up on buildings in Kalamazoo, and to give artists a place to paint within the law, the Kalamazoo parks department constructed a designated wall that allows people to bring their own paint and create public art for all to see, within a set of guidelines.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Ypsilanti artist creates mural to transform Parkridge Park’s basketball court

YPSILANTI, MI -- Weeds and trash once filled Parkridge Park’s basketball court, but now it’s covered in a colorful mural. Shannon Williams was born and raised in Ypsilanti and grew up playing basketball at the park on Harriet Street. He said a recent visit there made him want to coordinate a clean-up, and from there, he got the idea to spruce up the area with a mural.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘None of my business’: Judge dismisses Scio Township clerk’s lawsuit against board

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A Washtenaw County judge on Wednesday, Sept. 21 dismissed a lawsuit filed by Scio Township’s elected clerk against the rest of the township board. Clerk Jessica Flintoft had alleged in legal proceedings that her colleagues had illegally limited her authority under Michigan law, interfering with efforts to remedy what she says is a critically understaffed township financial team.
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

MLive

