ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas hopes to advance research with $49 million in grants

By Jala Washington
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40omJK_0i0htO9g00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The state’s cancer research institute just issued $49 million in new research grants.

Michelle Le Beau, the scientific chief officer for the Cancer Prevention & Research Institution of Texas (CPRIT), said it sets out to fund the most innovative cancer research to date.

“I think anybody you ask has been personally touched by cancer,” Le Beau said. “So, I am inspired every day, both by personal stories that people have about cancer, but also seeing the discoveries and the new technologies that will bring to bear now.”

Here’s a breakdown of where exactly the money will go provided by CPRIT:

GRANT AWARD LIST

ARLINGTON

RP220645        The University of Texas at Arlington                             $250,000

Ultrasensitive Nanosensor-Based Detection of Tumor Immunogenic Peptides to Enable Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

AUSTIN

RP220558        The University of Texas at Austin                                 $249,999

Novel Covalent Drugs for BCL6

RP220587        The University of Texas at Austin                                 $3,995,180

Advanced Protein Therapeutics core

RP220653        The University of Texas at Austin                                 $249,932

Novel Modulators of Genomic Instability in Human Cells

DALLAS

RP220542        The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center   $3,000,000

Establish the Accelerating Clinical Oncology Research Network – Texas (ACORN-TX) to enhance clinical trial access in North and Central Texas

RP220582        The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center   $4,000,000

Establish New Cryo-EM Core Services to Drive Cancer Research and Drug Discovery at UT Southwestern Medical Center

RP220606        The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center   $250,000

Developing a novel optogenetic recombinase system to study and target metastatic cancer

RP220614        The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center   $237,501

Understanding the impact of immunity on pre-malignant somatic mosaicism and cancer prevention

RP220626        Texas A&M University System Health Science Center   $237,500

A glia-to-neuron conversion for treating oral cancer pain

Product Development

DP220030        ImmuneSensor Therapeutics Inc.                                   $16,154,562

Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of IMSA101 in Combination with Radiotherapy and Checkpoint Inhibitors in Solid Tumor Malignancies

GALVESTON

RP220581        The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston    $1,494,784

Hyperspectral, Quantitative Intraoperative Fluorescence Image Guided Brain Surgery

HOUSTON

RP220544        The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center              $1,500,000

CPRIT Early Clinical Investigator Award- Christopher Alvarez-Breckenridge

RP220553        The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center              $249,976

Reversing Aging Associated Resistance to Cancer Immunotherapy

RP220567        The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center              $249,999

Fasting-induced microbiome changes and radioprotection

RP220592        The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center              $250,000

Restoration of phagocytosis function of glioma-associated microglia/macrophage by activating QKI-PPARb-RXRa

RP220610        The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center              $250,000

Identification of enhancers of T-cell anti-tumor activity in PDAC using CRISPR activation screening

RP220639        The Methodist Hospital Research Institute                                 $250,000

Targeting NHE6 to improve clinical efficacy of daratumumab in myeloma

RP220646        Baylor College of Medicine                                                      $3,999,996

Patient-derived Xenograft and Advanced In Vivo Models (PDX-AIM) Core Facility of Texas

RP220650        The Methodist Hospital Research Institute                                 $250,000

Targeting Nitric Oxide Synthase (NOS) pathway to remodel obesity-induced tumor inflammation in patients with TNBC

RP220666        Baylor College of Medicine                                                      $250,000

Targeting Tumors and the Tumor Microenvironment with Banana Lectin Expressing T cells

LUBBOCK

RP220600        Texas Tech University                                                  $249,999

In vivo Akt Analysis via Chemical Genetics and Nanoparticle-mediated Probe Delivery

RP220631        Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center               $3,369,480

West Texas Pharmacology Core

SAN ANTONIO

RP220599        The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio   $3,935,480

Texas Pediatric Cancer Testing (TPCT) Core

RP220662        The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio   $3,998,688

It’ll help core facilities, provide more access to clinical trials, discover more drugs that fight cancer and help with childhood cancer research among other things.

“I think one of the most exciting types of projects is an award that we call high impact, high risk,” Le Beau said. “And these are very innovative ideas that can be game changers in cancer… CPRIT is investing in these very creative ideas…the impact will be quite extensive in leading to new treatments, or new diagnostics, or prevention for cancer.”

CPRIT is Texas’ largest institution for cancer research. According to the group, it’s also the second largest source of cancer funding research in the entire world.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Former Fort Hood soldiers sentenced for transporting undocumented immigrants

FORT HOOD / LAREDO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two former soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have been ordered to federal prison for conspiring to transport undocumented aliens within the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. 22-year-old Emmanuel Oppongagyare pled guilty on August 11, 2021, while 19-year-old Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie pled guilty the […]
FORT HOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Galveston, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Lubbock, TX
KLST/KSAN

Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home

KSNF/KODE — The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December. The timing of the rollout was announced today (9/20) by Northrop Grumman. The aeronautics technology company won the contract in 2015 […]
MISSOURI STATE
KLST/KSAN

U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
HARTVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Clinical Research
KLST/KSAN

Congresswoman Liz Cheney to hold event at Syracuse University, October 3

(WSYR-TV) — Congresswoman Liz Cheney will be welcomed to Syracuse University on October 3 to speak with faculty, staff, alumni, and students, thanks to The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. Members of the Syracuse University community can register for the event, “Courage in Defense of Democracy: A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney” here. […]
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
KLST/KSAN

White House rushes to help Puerto Rico during fragile recovery

The devastation in Puerto Rico has so far sparked a quick response from Washington, but the federal government’s effectiveness is poised to be tested by the territory’s structural issues that remain fragile exactly five years after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Hurricane Fiona again knocked out power island-wide and caused landslides, flooding, and destroyed infrastructure, […]
U.S. POLITICS
KLST/KSAN

Manchin decries ‘revenge politics’ amid GOP resistance to permitting effort

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) condemned what he described as “revenge politics” as many Republicans have resisted his efforts to speed up the approval process for energy projects.  “It’s like the revenge politics, basically revenge towards one person: me. And I’m thinking, ‘this is not about me,’” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m hearing that the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Kaine to vote against Manchin’s permitting reform bill

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D) announced Wednesday that he will vote against Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform legislation, dealing a blow to plans to add it to a must-pass spending bill. Kaine said he would not vote for it because it would approve 100 miles of the Mountain Valley Pipeline running through his home […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump, 3 kids for alleged business fraud

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children for alleged business fraud. James said Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and his company falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to get banks to give him favorable […]
POTUS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy