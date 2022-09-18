Read full article on original website
2020 election doubters scour ballots in Vt. towns
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. It’s part of what state election officials say is a nationwide mobilization of Donald Trump supporters who question the results of the 2020 election.
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. lieutenant governor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the November election less than two months away, two long-time names in Vermont politics -- Democratic former Lt. Governor David Zuckerman and Republican state Sen. Joe Benning -- are looking to step up as lieutenant governor. Vermont’s lieutenant governor has three primary tasks, including serving...
Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding
Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters
Vt. officials highlight West Rutland housing rehab efforts
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting a home rehab program they say will be a key part of solving the state’s housing crisis. State and local leaders were in West Rutland Wednesday highlighting millions in new housing investments aimed at bringing old housing back online. The...
Scott: Vt. prepared for Martha’s Vineyard-style migrant airlift
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is making contingency plans if southern state governors continue efforts to transport migrants to Northeast destinations. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis have been sending busses and planes of undocumented migrants to democratically controlled cities, including a much-publicized airlift of Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard last week.
Vermont wants evidence that pandemic unemployment recipients were eligible
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2020, as COVID-19 shuttered businesses and forced millions out of work, the federal government flooded states with funds to set up new unemployment programs. Now, a year after one of those programs expired in Vermont, the state is asking recipients to prove that they qualified.
Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed, many workers continue to get sick, and those missed paychecks can add up. Now, a new paid leave grant program starting next month aims to support Vermont businesses and their workers. “You can’t reasonably ask employees...
South Burlington man walking to fix democracy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is on a mission. On Oct. 1, he’ll start walking from Los Angeles to Capitol Hill. With him, he brings an important message about the state of democracy in our nation. WCAX News checked in with Rick Hubbard when he...
A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle
Is South Burlington TIF district paying off?
Green Mountain Book Festival opens Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival. The three-day event takes place downtown and features appearances and readings from dozens of both Vermont and national authors. The Fletcher Free Library plays a big role in organizing the event.
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington's Perkins Pier
City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach
Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
South Burlington residents raising questions over new housing development
Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses
Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
