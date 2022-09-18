ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

2020 election doubters scour ballots in Vt. towns

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. It’s part of what state election officials say is a nationwide mobilization of Donald Trump supporters who question the results of the 2020 election.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. lieutenant governor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the November election less than two months away, two long-time names in Vermont politics -- Democratic former Lt. Governor David Zuckerman and Republican state Sen. Joe Benning -- are looking to step up as lieutenant governor. Vermont’s lieutenant governor has three primary tasks, including serving...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding

Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters

Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials highlight West Rutland housing rehab efforts

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting a home rehab program they say will be a key part of solving the state’s housing crisis. State and local leaders were in West Rutland Wednesday highlighting millions in new housing investments aimed at bringing old housing back online. The...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Scott: Vt. prepared for Martha’s Vineyard-style migrant airlift

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is making contingency plans if southern state governors continue efforts to transport migrants to Northeast destinations. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis have been sending busses and planes of undocumented migrants to democratically controlled cities, including a much-publicized airlift of Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard last week.
WCAX

Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed, many workers continue to get sick, and those missed paychecks can add up. Now, a new paid leave grant program starting next month aims to support Vermont businesses and their workers. “You can’t reasonably ask employees...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

South Burlington man walking to fix democracy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is on a mission. On Oct. 1, he’ll start walking from Los Angeles to Capitol Hill. With him, he brings an important message about the state of democracy in our nation. WCAX News checked in with Rick Hubbard when he...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle

A psychic fair at Proctor's Wilson Castle
PROCTOR, VT
WCAX

Is South Burlington TIF district paying off?

Is South Burlington TIF district paying off?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Book Festival opens Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival. The three-day event takes place downtown and features appearances and readings from dozens of both Vermont and national authors. The Fletcher Free Library plays a big role in organizing the event.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington's Perkins Pier

Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington's Perkins Pier
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
PERU, VT
WCAX

Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold

Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses

Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT

