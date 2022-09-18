Alex Kandolin finished in a tie for first place Tuesday in the Jackrabbit Intercollegiate at the Brookings Country Club, helping South Dakota State to a runner-up finish. Kandolin put together the best 54-hole score of her career, 223 (74-72-77), and ended the tournament 7-over-par. She entered the day with a one-shot lead on the field and hung on to share the individual title with North Dakota State's Leah Skaar. Not only is this the first win of Kandolin's SDSU career, it is the first top-10 finish.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO